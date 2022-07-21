Tesla Revenue Grows, Sells Bitcoin

General Electric Co. (GE), known as "GE," has experienced declining revenue in all but two quarters in the past four years as it's gone through a series of restructurings. This poor performance has been a key factor in GE's decision to split into three separate publicly traded companies during the next several years. GE announced in mid-July the brand names for the three future companies. The healthcare division will be called GE Healthcare; the gas power, renewable energy, and digital assets businesses will combine to form GE Vernova, and its aerospace business will be called GE Aerospace. Some analysts wonder whether the split will improve the performance of these businesses.

