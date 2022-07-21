Quincy man pleads not guilty in fatal Memorial Day car crash

FORT MADISON - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on Misdemeanor drug charges. Lori Marie Vincent, age 52, of Fort Madison, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2700 blk of Ave. O in Fort Madison. Vincent is charged with one count of possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of cocaine, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam schedule IV controlled substance), a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
