Quincy, IL

Quincy man pleads not guilty in fatal Memorial Day car crash

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUINCY — The Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash in Quincy has entered a not guilty plea. Breeden Wike, 20, faces charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, disobeying a traffic...

muddyrivernews.com

Comments / 2

khqa.com

Macomb man charged in fatal stabbing

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man is behind bars facing a murder charge following a weekend stabbing that left a man dead. The stabbing happened on Sunday around 1:49 a.m. in the 100 block of N. Lafayette Street. When officers arrived, they found the stabbing victim lying on...
MACOMB, IL
KBUR

One person in custody following fatal stabbing in Macomb

Macomb, Ill.- Authorities have arrested one person in connection with a fatal stabbing in Macomb. According to the Macomb Police Department, authorities are investigating an altercation that escalated into a stabbing that killed one person Sunday, July 24th, in the Macomb Downtown Square. Macomb Police have arrested one person of...
MACOMB, IL
WQAD

1 person is stabbed to death in Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. — One person was killed after being stabbed in Macomb. Macomb Police said the incident occurred Sunday morning, July 24 in the city's downtown square. Authorities said it stemmed from an argument. A person of interest was taken into custody. No identities of the victim or potential...
MACOMB, IL
Pen City Current

Sheriff's deputies pull stranded family off Mississippi

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Sheriff's deputies deployed the new Lee County Sheriff's Department rescue boat on Thursday night to pull in a stranded family. At about 10:45 p.m., LeeComm was contacted about the family on a pontoon that was floating south on the Mississippi River. The Montrose Police Department...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Quincy, IL
KWQC

Police: 1 dead after stabbing in Downtown Macomb

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Macomb Police are investigating a fatal stabbing. According to the police department’s Facebook post, an altercation in the downtown Square led to a person being stabbed. Police confirm one person is dead. The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not released how...
MACOMB, IL
wlds.com

Beardstown Man Sentenced For Motorcycle, Copper Thefts

A Beardstown man is headed to the Illinois Department of Corrections for stealing copper off of agriculture equipment. 43 year old Christopher R. Welker of Beardstown was sentenced to two consecutive 18-month sentences in the Illinois Department of Corrections on two separate cases. According to court records, Welker was arrested...
BEARDSTOWN, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for July 21, 2022

BrodiebD Toolate (20) 812 S 17 for Fighting at 812 S 17th NTA 101. Georgian A Heidbrder (78) 2700 Monroe for Improper Turn at 12th & State PTC 108. Joshua M Pearcy (30) 2225 N 12th for Adams Co warrant for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Expoitation of a Child and Domestic Battery at 530 Broadway Lodged 130.
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

Woman cashed stolen check at Mark Twain Casino, sheriff says

LA GRANGE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri sheriff's office needs your help to identify a woman they say cashed a stolen check at a casino. The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who recognizes the woman in the surveillance photo accompanying this story to call authorities. Investigators...
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from July 11-15

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Carroll Menke and Wyvetta Menke of Jupiter, Fla., sold a residence...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Pen City Current

Task force makes FM arrest

FORT MADISON - The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on Misdemeanor drug charges. Lori Marie Vincent, age 52, of Fort Madison, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2700 blk of Ave. O in Fort Madison. Vincent is charged with one count of possession of marijuana, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of cocaine, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor, one count of possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam schedule IV controlled substance), a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Time to give up on Quincy’s air service and consider luxury, reliable bus service?

A Van Galder bus operated by Coach USA. | Photo courtesy of Coach USA. City officials are again faced with the challenge of finding an essential air service provider. Cape Air, the current provider, notified the U.S. Department of Transportation in May of its intent to end passenger air service in Quincy. Cape Air was awarded a four-year $10.8 million subsidy starting December 1, 2021, to provide service to St. Louis and Chicago. While the number of scheduled flights to Chicago has remained unchanged, the Quincy-to-St. Louis flights now are limited to three a week.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Options for Quincy's recycling narrowed

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Quincy on Monday night narrowed down the future of recycling to two proposals. The options are drop-off sites or biweekly pickup. A presentation at Monday night's Central Services meeting provided some details concerning possible site locations for the drop-off proposal. "So that's...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Personal injury law firm to open this fall in Quincy

QUINCY — Daniel M. McCleery of Quincy has announced the launch of a personal injury law firm, McCleery Law PLLC, that will be headquartered in Quincy and serve clients throughout Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. McCleery said in a press release, “I saw a need in our community for a...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

The District to hold ‘Feast in the Heart of Quincy’ fundraiser on Aug. 7

QUINCY — The Historic Quincy Business District will have its sixth annual community dinner fundraiser returns at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. This year’s feast will seat 200 people on Hampshire between Fourth and Fifth. “We are fortunate to showcase Quincy’s historic architecture as the perfect backdrop for...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal Regional Medical Group welcomes cardiologist to staff

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Dr. Ma’en Al-Dabbas has been added to the cardiology team at Hannibal Regional Medical Group. Al-Dabbas earned his medical degree from Jordan University for Science and Technology. He completed his internal medicine residency as chief resident, as well as his cardiology fellowship, at Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
HANNIBAL, MO
Pen City Current

We saw her light - over and over again

I had planned on writing today's piece on a baseball player named Juan Soto who last week turned down $441 million to play baseball for the next 15 years in Washington. I just can't get around turning down that kind of money. At that point don't you just hire a swing coach and a personal trainer and focus on being the greatest baseball player ever? There's nothing else to worry about except getting to the Hall of Fame.
FORT MADISON, IA

Comments / 0

