Quincy man pleads not guilty in fatal Memorial Day car crash

A Van Galder bus operated by Coach USA. | Photo courtesy of Coach USA. City officials are again faced with the challenge of finding an essential air service provider. Cape Air, the current provider, notified the U.S. Department of Transportation in May of its intent to end passenger air service in Quincy. Cape Air was awarded a four-year $10.8 million subsidy starting December 1, 2021, to provide service to St. Louis and Chicago. While the number of scheduled flights to Chicago has remained unchanged, the Quincy-to-St. Louis flights now are limited to three a week.

QUINCY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO