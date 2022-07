The Big Ten is open to further expansion that would "add additional value" to the conference, commissioner Kevin Warren said Tuesday. "I get asked every single day, 'What's next?'" Warren said. "It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons, at the right time, with our student-athletes' academic and athletic empowerment at the center of any and all decisions that we will make regarding any further expansions.

