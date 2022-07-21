ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

O’Dell-Peloquin, DeFaria, Kelley, Conaty, Fay-Wolfe join RIIL Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Valley Breeze
 5 days ago

WARWICK – Five of the greatest girls' basketball players to come out of...

www.valleybreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

WPRI 12 News

Little League State Tournament: Evan Rodger tosses perfect game, North Kingstown/Wickford defeats Johnston

NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Evan Rodger pitched a perfect game, leading District 3 champion North Kingstown/Wickford over District 1 champion Johnston 3-0 in the opening round of the Rhode Island Little League state tournament on Saturday. Rodger retired 18 batters, 14 by way of strikeout. NK/Wickford will play Portsmouth in the winner’s bracket final on […]
JOHNSTON, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Search on for New EGHS Principal After Hopkins Resigns

Supt. Brian Ricca gets his first new administrative hire now that East Greenwich High School Principal Ken Hopkins has tendered his resignation, effective Aug. 21. “I am grateful for his service to EG,” said Ricca. “We will work to hire an excellent education leader for EGHS.”. There is...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WPRI 12 News

Little League State Tournament: Portsmouth gets by Cumberland

NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – District 2 champion Portsmouth narrowly defeated District 4 champion Cumberland 3-2 Saturday night in the opening round of the Rhode Island Little League state tournament. Portsmouth advances to the winners bracket where it will take on North Kingstown/Wickford Cumberland will look to stay alive, playing Johnston in the loser’s bracket. Both […]
PORTSMOUTH, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

RI Italo-American Club holds annual clambake & cookout

Perhaps Johnston resident George Lazzareschi Jr., the popular president of the Italo-American Club of Rhode Island, said it best about the Providence-based group’s annual clambake and cookout. “It’s nice to know countless dignitaries always attend many of our functions,” Lazzareschi offered. “We recognize them as honorary members.”...
JOHNSTON, RI
Warwick, RI
94.3 Lite FM

Newport Tower in Rhode Island: Mill or Mystery?

It could be the remnants of a 17th-century windmill, or it could hold the secrets of a great treasure that has gone undiscovered for over 700 years. Newport Tower seems simple enough, but that hasn’t stopped people from finding a mystery in these stones, whether one truly exists or not.
NEWPORT, RI
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett triathletes finish strong in high heat

MATTAPOISETT – There’s bravery and then there’s running a triathlon during a heat wave. “It was actually a good day for it,” said Gerald Lanagan of Mattapoisett, who ran the Mattapoisett Lions Club Triathlon on Sunday, July 24. “It was hot, but there was a breeze in the beginning.”
MATTAPOISETT, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country

'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
MANCHESTER, NH
rinewstoday.com

Ah, the gentle old streets of Providence – David Brussat

Photo: View down Weybosset Street, looking northeast from outside Providence Arcade. (Photo by author) Weybosset Street, just as it curves into its merger with Westminster Street, in downtown Providence, surely is the apex of beauty in this historic city. On a fall day in 1984 I emerged for the first time from the Providence Arcade (1828) onto Weybosset, turned my head left and beheld the view pictured above: two sets of building facades facing across the narrow venue, all completed between 1856 and 1927, all between four and 11 stories, all embellished in the high and variable style of that era. At that moment I fell in love with Providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Photo of the Week: Mother Nature on Display Off Block Island

Summer is reaching its peak in Rhode Island — and one local photographer caught it in all its glory this week. Block Island-based photographer Steve Miller captured an amazing photo of a breached whale off of New Shoreham on Saturday. “Quite the day of whale and dolphin watching off...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: July 24, 2022

Good Morning, today is Sunday, July 24. 🌊 Saturday at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival was a day to be remembered. The festival was overdue for a big surprise performance, and Saturday’s appearance by Paul Simon certainly fit the bill. Simon joined Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats...
NEWPORT, RI
nbcboston.com

Rhode Island Restaurant Facing Backlash for Posting Anti-Semitic Meme

A Rhode Island restaurant is facing some serious backlash after posting an anti-Semitic meme to its Facebook page on Friday. The meme, posted to Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant's Facebook page, included an image of Anne Frank and a reference to Friday's hot weather, comparing it to the infamous cremation ovens in German concentration camps.
FUN 107

$15 Million Winning Scratch Ticket Sold in Fall River

Stopping off for a scratch ticket doesn't seem so silly after a $15 million winning ticket was sold in Fall River recently. The Massachusetts State Lottery announced last week that the 7-Eleven at 1099 William S. Canning Boulevard in the city had sold a major winner in the Lottery’s $15,000,000 Money Maker instant ticket game.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Most rural counties in Rhode Island

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
newstalknewengland.com

Kenneth Medina Of Warwick Arrested On A Bench Warrant

On Sunday morning at 2:45 AM, Rhode Island State Police arrested Kenneth Medina, 24, of 101 Harrington Avenue, Warwick, Rhode Island. Medina was arrested on a Superior Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Disposition on the original charge of Passing of Counterfeit Certificates, Bills, or Notes, originating out of the East Providence Police Department.
WARWICK, RI

