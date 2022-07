Scott Brockman plans to retire as president and CEO of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority by the end of 2023. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

“Scott’s impact on the success of MEM cannot be understated,” said the chair of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board.

Rob Moore is an Arkansas native who moved to Memphis to attend the University of Memphis. He holds a B.A. and an M.A. in English. He covers Public Companies, Transportation and Logistics, and Banking and Finance.