Elkhart County, IN

BBQ and Brew event to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart

By Dante Stanton
abc57.com
 5 days ago

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The BBQ and Brew Fest returns on August 13, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart county. Festivities will take place at the...

abc57.com

Related
abc57.com

Unity Gardens' West Side BBQ

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- You typically don't hear the words "barbeque" and "garden" in the same sentence but Sunday's event blended the two together to shed light on a healthy, local resource in South Bend as well as support culinary professionals in our area. "We're literally growing new chefs and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

St. Margaret's House seeks items for back-to-school supply drive for its guests

Blood drive to be held in memory of late nursing student. South Bend Common Council adopts Near West Side Neighborhood... Early morning shooting wounds three in Benton Township. Addiction awareness rally being held at Kosciusko County Courthouse. A milder week, showers Wednesday. Nappanee continues cleanup after big storm Saturday. Comfortable...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Westside BBQ and Craft Festival taking place on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival is taking place on Sunday, July 24, in South Bend!. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample barbequed foods made by the area’s best chefs and find unique gifts and art produced by local artists and crafters. There will also be activities for kids, including a bounce house!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New bouldering facility opens in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of climbing, there’s a new place in Goshen you may want to check out. Warehouse Climbing Co. opened its doors in May. The facility offers bouldering, which is climbing without a harness or rope. There’s a thick foam mat below to protect climbers if they fall.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Blood drive to be held in memory of late nursing student

WINAMAC, Ind. -- The American Red Cross is partnering with the Knights of Columbus to host a blood drive in honor of Haley Fox, a nursing student who passed away in 2021 from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. The second annual blood drive in her honor will be hosted at the Knights...
WINAMAC, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Vouchers For School Shoes

The Salvation Army will distribute vouchers for school shoes for families in need on Aug. 3. Applications will be taken for vouchers at The Salvation Army, 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Applicants must have an ID, proof of address and proof of children enrolled in school (K-12) in Kosciusko County. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is supporting the shoe vouchers through its annual Fruit & Nut Sale, and Shoe Sensation in Warsaw has been collecting socks and backpacks throughout the year. There are vouchers for 150 students, but donations will be accepted to provide for more students. Financial gifts may be sent to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 1257, Warsaw, IN 46581 and put “School Shoes” in the memo line. For more information, go to Facebook: Warsaw Salvation Army. Pictured are Envoy Ken Locke, Salvation Army, and Courtney Howard, manager of Shoe Sensation.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

PET SEGMENT: An a-dog-able husky mix named Carl

He's a 6-month-old husky mix. Carl came into the shelter as a stray with two other dogs. He was very skittish and shy. Sara Kaszas, a South Bend Animal Resource center animal control officer, says Carl hadn't had much human interaction. But, as soon as he felt comfortable, he began giving lots of puppy kisses.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Addiction awareness rally being held at Kosciusko County Courthouse

WARSAW, Ind. -- A rally being held to raise awareness about addiction will be taking place at the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Friday. Walking in Awareness and Recovery, a local addiction awareness group, will be at the courthouse in Warsaw from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the aim of drawing attention to addiction and help those affected by it.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

New Haven church gives students free school supplies, clothes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local church on Saturday is holding a free event to help families with back-to-school shopping. New Horizons Fellowship announced on Facebook an event giving away school supplies and clothes as students prepare to start a new school year. The church said they have a wide assortment of clothing to choose from.
NEW HAVEN, IN
abc57.com

Holy Cross College to welcome new president

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Holy Cross College will officially welcome the school's new president, Dr. Marco Clark, during a press conference on August 10. The conference will be held at 10 a.m. in the Holy Cross College Vincent Atrium. Following the conference, a meet-and-greet will be held with refreshments so...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department National Night Out scheduled for August 2

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department's 2022 National Night Out is set for August 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. Elkhart residents are invited to Central Park to enjoy free food, family fun, a K9 demonstration, and more during National Night Out. The following businesses are sponsors and participants...
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

Fire consumes Goshen Road building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fire that destroyed a building along Goshen Road Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 10 a.m. to 2532 Goshen Road, the Legal Chop Shop auto parts store, on a report of a fire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for July 25 - August 2

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

South Bend Animal Resource Center over capacity

According to the SBARC, dogs are currently living in offices, other rooms, and bathrooms, due to a lack of space. Cats have taken every kennel and there are no empty places left. The SBARC asks that you keep your animals properly confined and get them microchipped. Only call in a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Wildman Fire Contained To Bags Of Towels, Clothing

An early Saturday morning fire at Wildman Business Group, 800 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, remains under investigation. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Public Information Officer Max Kinsey said the fire was contained to bags of clothing, towels, etc., and the heat source of the fire was still undetermined as of Sunday evening.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Rio Allred’s story inspires, saves life of teen

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A Concord High School student said Rio Allred’s story helped save her life. Rio died by suicide back in March, after heartbreaking claims that she was bullied at school. Students across Michiana are opening up about being bullied even demanding schools do more. On Friday...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Multiple trees land on homes in St. Joe after microburst storm

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A powerful microburst storm thrashed its way through Southwest Michigan around 8 p.m. Thursday—bringing high winds, heavy rain and even hail—blowing over trees and taking out power lines in St. Joe and Benton Harbor. Judy Denk, who’s lived on Madison Avenue in St....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Common Council adopts Near West Side Neighborhood Plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Common Council has adopted the Near West Side Neighborhood Plan to help revitalize the neighborhood. It was a unanimous vote, with present councilmembers voting 7-0 to adopt. The plan is for this project to take place over the next five to 20 years, improving...
SOUTH BEND, IN

