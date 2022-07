For years, pundits and fans assumed that the Russo Brothers would return to direct the next major Marvel ‘Avengers’ movie, especially after their phenomenal success with ‘Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame.’ But as Kevin Feige recently revealed, and the Russo brothers just illustrated with new “Gray Man” sequel announcements, they are busy, and the Marvel chief said they would be directing neither “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” or “Avengers: Secret Wars.” So who to replace them? Someone within the Marvel family and none other than “Shang-Chi” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO