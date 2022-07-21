SEC Chair Gary Gensler on crypto: I'm neutral on the technology but not on investor protections

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets were set to decline Tuesday morning after Walmart cut its profit outlook Monday (see more below), sending a shock wave through the retail sector. Stocks have shown signs of life in recent weeks, but they're still on shaky ground after a terrible first half of the year. The major indexes were mixed Monday, with the Dow up, the S&P 500 effectively flat and the Nasdaq down. The busy earnings schedule continues, as well. General Motors, McDonald's and Coca-Cola all reported before the bell Tuesday. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Chipotle are set to announce after the market close. Investors will also be looking at new economic data Tuesday morning: the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for May will be released at 9 a.m. ET, while consumer confidence and new home sales data are due out at 10 a.m.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO