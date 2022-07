To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Shelden Geary of Perry was traveling on W Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at 240th Street. While Geary waited for traffic to clear, a passing box truck traveling on 240th Street knocked the bumper off Geary’s vehicle. The truck did not stop, and the driver is unknown. No injuries were reported, and damage to Geary’s vehicle was estimated at $2,000.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO