California’s worst commute is in this Bay Area county

By Stacker via Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

(Stacker) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

See what a revitalized downtown SF may look like

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019.

Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

SD Dirk // Flickr

#30. San Diego County

– Average commute time: 26.5 minutes
— #954 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.1% shorter than state average
— 4.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 2.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.2%), carpooled (8.6%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (3%), worked from home (7%)

EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Mariposa County

– Average commute time: 26.6 minutes
— #934 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.7% shorter than state average
— 3.6% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (60.8%), carpooled (12.5%), walked (11.4%), public transportation (2%), worked from home (10.1%)

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Tuolumne County

– Average commute time: 26.9 minutes
— #886 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.7% shorter than state average
— 2.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 16.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (6.7%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.9%)

Canva

#27. Ventura County

– Average commute time: 27.2 minutes
— #829 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.7% shorter than state average
— 1.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 21.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.7%), carpooled (11.1%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (6%)

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#26. Sutter County

– Average commute time: 27.5 minutes
— #795 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.7% shorter than state average
— 0.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (4.7%)

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#25. Santa Cruz County

– Average commute time: 27.7 minutes
— #763 longest among all counties nationwide
— 7.0% shorter than state average
— 0.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 22.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (69%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (4.9%), public transportation (3%), worked from home (7.8%)

Canva

#24. Sacramento County

– Average commute time: 27.8 minutes
— #741 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.7% shorter than state average
— 0.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 19.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.1%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (2.5%), worked from home (6.3%)

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Placer County

– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes
— #724 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.4% shorter than state average
— 1.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.5%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (9.9%)

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Orange County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes
— #699 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.0% shorter than state average
— 1.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 14.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (9.6%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (1.9%), worked from home (6.4%)

Public Domain

#21. Madera County

– Average commute time: 28.3 minutes
— #663 longest among all counties nationwide
— 5.0% shorter than state average
— 2.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.6%), carpooled (13.8%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.6%)

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Merced County

– Average commute time: 28.6 minutes
— #615 longest among all counties nationwide
— 4.0% shorter than state average
— 3.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (9.4%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (3.5%)

Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#19. San Mateo County

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
— #522 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.7% shorter than state average
— 6.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (67.8%), carpooled (10.2%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (11%), worked from home (5.3%)

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#18. Santa Clara County

– Average commute time: 29.3 minutes
— #522 longest among all counties nationwide
— 1.7% shorter than state average
— 6.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 13.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.7%), carpooled (10.6%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (4.4%), worked from home (5%)

Public Domain

#17. Stanislaus County

– Average commute time: 29.9 minutes
— #454 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.3% longer than state average
— 8.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 25.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.7%)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Yuba County

– Average commute time: 30 minutes
— #445 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.7% longer than state average
— 8.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (11.6%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5%)

DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#15. El Dorado County

– Average commute time: 30 minutes
— #445 longest among all counties nationwide
— 0.7% longer than state average
— 8.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.9%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (9.5%)

Canva

#14. Sierra County

– Average commute time: 30.6 minutes
— #386 longest among all counties nationwide
— 2.7% longer than state average
— 10.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (72%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (2.3%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (18.2%)

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lake County

– Average commute time: 30.7 minutes
— #371 longest among all counties nationwide
— 3.0% longer than state average
— 11.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 23.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.8%), carpooled (12.2%), walked (3.3%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (14.2%)

Canva

#12. San Bernardino County

– Average commute time: 31.6 minutes
— #290 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.0% longer than state average
— 14.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 28.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (11%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (5.2%)

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#11. Los Angeles County

– Average commute time: 31.8 minutes
— #277 longest among all counties nationwide
— 6.7% longer than state average
— 15.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 7.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (74%), carpooled (9.5%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (5.8%), worked from home (5.6%)

Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Marin County

– Average commute time: 32.6 minutes
— #220 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.4% longer than state average
— 18.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (64.1%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (3.4%), public transportation (9.6%), worked from home (12.4%)

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Amador County

– Average commute time: 32.7 minutes
— #213 longest among all counties nationwide
— 9.7% longer than state average
— 18.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 30.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (9.4%)

Canva

#8. Solano County

– Average commute time: 33.2 minutes
— #183 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.4% longer than state average
— 20.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 41.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.5%), carpooled (13.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (3.2%), worked from home (4.5%)

Canva

#7. San Francisco

– Average commute time: 33.8 minutes
— #151 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.4% longer than state average
— 22.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 5.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 22.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (32.1%), carpooled (6.9%), walked (11.8%), public transportation (34.8%), worked from home (6.6%)

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#6. Riverside County

– Average commute time: 34 minutes
— #138 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.1% longer than state average
— 23.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.7%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (11.9%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (1.3%), worked from home (5.4%)

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#5. San Joaquin County

– Average commute time: 34.2 minutes
— #131 longest among all counties nationwide
— 14.8% longer than state average
— 23.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 10.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 29.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (12.9%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (4.1%)

Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Alameda County

– Average commute time: 34.3 minutes
— #127 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.1% longer than state average
— 24.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 36.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (60.9%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (15.8%), worked from home (6.4%)

Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#3. San Benito County

– Average commute time: 35.7 minutes
— #81 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.8% longer than state average
— 29.3% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (80.8%), carpooled (12.3%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (3.2%)

Canva

#2. Calaveras County

– Average commute time: 38.3 minutes
— #38 longest among all counties nationwide
— 28.5% longer than state average
— 38.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.8%), carpooled (10.7%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (9.8%)

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Contra Costa County

– Average commute time: 38.7 minutes
— #33 longest among all counties nationwide
— 29.9% longer than state average
— 40.2% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (67.5%), carpooled (11.5%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (10.9%), worked from home (6.6%)

