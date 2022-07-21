Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage For Family Of Buffalo Shooting Victim

Photo : Getty Images

Mega-producer Metro Boomin has paid it forward in honor of a hero lost during the Buffalo, New York mass shooting.

On Wednesday (July 20), the son of Buffalo shooting victim Aaron Salter Jr. revealed on social media that Metro Boomin paid off the mortgage on the home shared by him and his mother.

“How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most? Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin," Aaron Salter III wrote alongside a photo of the family posing with a "Paid in Full" sign in front of their home.

"He called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!!," Salter lll added. "Thanks @metroboomin ill never forget what you did!"

Salter Jr., a 55-year-old security guard, was among the 10 Black people killed at Tops supermarket in May. During the shooting, the security guard managed to open fire against the gunman in an effort to protect the other grocers.

“The security guard that was killed did shoot and hit the suspect but it did not penetrate the body armor,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said following the massacre. “Former Buffalo Police Lieutenant Aaron Salter died a hero trying to stop the shooter and protect others in the community.”

Two months after the tragic incident, Metro Boomin offered words of encouragement for the slain hero's family in response to Salter lll's post.

“My line is always open and I meant every single thing I said back when we spoke,” the mega-producer said.

