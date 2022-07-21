ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage For Family Of Buffalo Shooting Victim

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2iBR_0gncKWUC00
Photo : Getty Images

Mega-producer Metro Boomin has paid it forward in honor of a hero lost during the Buffalo, New York mass shooting.

On Wednesday (July 20), the son of Buffalo shooting victim Aaron Salter Jr. revealed on social media that Metro Boomin paid off the mortgage on the home shared by him and his mother.

“How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most? Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer @metroboomin," Aaron Salter III wrote alongside a photo of the family posing with a "Paid in Full" sign in front of their home.

"He called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage Paid in full!!!," Salter lll added. "Thanks @metroboomin ill never forget what you did!"

Salter Jr., a 55-year-old security guard, was among the 10 Black people killed at Tops supermarket in May. During the shooting, the security guard managed to open fire against the gunman in an effort to protect the other grocers.

“The security guard that was killed did shoot and hit the suspect but it did not penetrate the body armor,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said following the massacre. “Former Buffalo Police Lieutenant Aaron Salter died a hero trying to stop the shooter and protect others in the community.”

Two months after the tragic incident, Metro Boomin offered words of encouragement for the slain hero's family in response to Salter lll's post.

“My line is always open and I meant every single thing I said back when we spoke,” the mega-producer said.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo man charged with killing his brother

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Buffalo Police say they've made an arrest in a Thatcher Avenue homicide. Police say 35 year old Marcus Cole was shot in the early morning hours of July 11th. Cole's brother Jerome was arrested Wednesday. The 24 year old is charged with second degree murder and criminal...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

R. Kelly's manager faces trial over theater-emptying threat

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of R. Kelly’s manager opened Tuesday on charges that he forced the cancellation of a screening of a documentary about the singer’s sexual abuse of women and girls by calling in a threat to the crowded Manhattan theater. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors that Donnell Russell made a terrifying brief phone call in December 2018 from his Chicago home to the theater, claiming that someone with a gun was planning to fire on the crowd watching Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” series. “He knew his words would sabotage the event,” she said. The phone call prompted an emergency call to police, who ordered an evacuation that forced the cancellation of the premiere, including a live panel discussion that was to include several women featured in the documentary.
MANHATTAN, NY
rolling out

Flashy preacher robbed in pulpit during sermon (video)

A video of a Brooklyn, New York, pastor getting robbed during his sermon has gone viral. Bishop Lamor Whitehead is known for showing off his luxurious items around New York, as he does real estate on the side. He drives a Rolls-Royce and wears lots of jewelry, including while in the pulpit.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
HipHopDX.com

Drake Home Intruder Who Claimed To Be His Son Arrested At $70M L.A. Mansion

Los Angeles, CA – A man who trespassed onto Drake’s new home near Beverly Hills and claimed to be the rapper’s son was arrested last week. As TMZ reported on Tuesday (July 19), cops were called to the 6 God’s mansion last Friday (July 15) after an employee saw someone near the pool house. LAPD questioned the 23-year-old intruder, who claimed Drake is his dad and he was simply waiting for him to arrive home.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Metro Boomin
Person
Byron Brown
Rolling Stone

R. Kelly Manager Found Guilty of Gun Threat to Docuseries Screening

Click here to read the full article. R. Kelly’s former manager was convicted Friday on charges stemming from a gun threat he made toward a Surviving R. Kelly screening in Dec. 2018. Donnell Russell was found guilty of threatening physical harm through interstate communication — federal investigators previously revealed Russell called the threat to the New York theatre from his own Chicago home — but exonerated him on a conspiracy charge. Russell faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced in Nov. 2022. The private screening of Surviving R. Kelly at New York’s NeueHouse Madison Square — an event attended...
CHICAGO, IL
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Revealed His Mom Stabbed Him In The Arm With A Knife During Childhood In Emotional Court Letter

R. Kelly revealed his alleged extreme childhood trauma in an attempt to convince a judge to not throw the book at him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by the disgraced singer’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing. The note was sealed for weeks until now.In the note, Kelly's team said their client was not a "monster" as portrayed by prosecutors in the case. They said the singer, " experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence. His victimization continued into adulthood where, because of his literacy deficiencies, [Kelly] has been repeatedly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mortgage#Security Guards#Black People#The Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Distractify

Rapper and Reality Star, Trina, Lost Her Brother to Gun Violence

There have been constant discussions about the fight against gun violence in the U.S., but thousands are still losing their lives to the epidemic on a yearly basis. And while some people like to think that gun violence is tied exclusively to the rap world, it’s actually something that affects everyday people. Unfortunately, rapper and reality star, Trina, is currently grieving the loss of a loved one due to gun violence.
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

5 people shot in downtown LA

Police searched for several suspects connected to the shooting of at least four people in downtown Los Angeles Thursday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the officers were alerted to an assault with a deadly weapon on the corner of 7th Street and Spring Street at about 9:45 p.m. At the scene in front of a CVS Pharmacy, they found two men and two women with gunshot wounds.A third man who had been grazed ran to Sixth Street and called police. One of the people shot is in critical condition, while the others are in stable condition.Witnesses told police at least two suspects ran onto Spring Street towards 6th Street after the shooting. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy