Get Drinks and Cool Down at These 8 Dallas Pools with Cocktail Bars

During a hot summer, there’s no city sound that invokes more of a Pavlovian response than the Mister Softee jingle. But, as the New York Times reports, “melting profits” in the face of inflation are threatening the livelihoods of Mister Softee operators (and, perhaps, the omnipotence of that jingle). According to the publication, in addition to rising gas costs, vendors are spending double what they did last year on ingredients — one operator reported that he now pays $41 for the three gallons of vanilla ice cream, up from $27. Some trucks have been forced to increase prices to match the changing market, with reports that a soft serve cone now might cost a whopping $8, on par with fancier ice cream shops around the city, but remarkable for a soft serve option beloved for its affordability. Increasingly, Mister Softee truck owners are deciding whether it’s time to call it quits.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO