Half of the Houston City Council last week voted to hire the town’s former economic development head to lead city government. The council interviewed two candidates earlier in the month. At its July 18 meeting, three members of the board — Angie Gettys, Don Romines and Kevin Stilley — voted to hire Rob Harrington who left here in May 2021 for a similar post in Fort Scott, Kan. His wife is the mayor there. The couple still owns a house in Houston.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO