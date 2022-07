If you didn't get your hands on a pair of Spanx's latest white pants when they launched in May, don't fret — they're finally back in stock. The Silver Lining collection, which features four popular On-the-Go pant silhouettes, sold out in just two weeks after landing on the site. Crafted with the brand's signature four-way cotton stretch material, the pants are lined with a special fabric that provides 100 percent opacity — technology that's been seven years in the making, according to Spanx. Celeb ambassador Ashley Graham confirmed to PEOPLE that white pants are non-transparent when she put them to the test.

