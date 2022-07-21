Dave Chappelle show canceled by venue hours before performance

MINNEAPOLIS – Dave Chappelle's last-minute Wednesday night appearance at First Avenue in Minneapolis has been moved, at the last minute, to another venue.The announcement was tweeted by First Avenue just hours before the comedian was set to take the stage. The show will now go on at the Varsity Theater in Dinkytown.The change appears to be in reaction to Chappelle's transphobic material, featured in his recent Netflix specials. A protest was planned to take place outside the venue. "To staff, artist, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry," reads the tweet from First Avenue. "We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand the First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls. The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission."Chappelle was already scheduled to perform Thursday and Friday nights at the Varsity.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO