ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Dave Chappelle show canceled by venue hours before performance

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hours before Dave Chappelle was set to hit the stage in Minneapolis, the venue canceled the sold-out...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

First Avenue cancels Dave Chappelle show: "We hear you and we are sorry"

MINNEAPOLIS – Dave Chappelle's last-minute Wednesday night appearance at First Avenue in Minneapolis has been moved, at the last minute, to another venue.The announcement was tweeted by First Avenue just hours before the comedian was set to take the stage. The show will now go on at the Varsity Theater in Dinkytown.The change appears to be in reaction to Chappelle's transphobic material, featured in his recent Netflix specials. A protest was planned to take place outside the venue. "To staff, artist, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry," reads the tweet from First Avenue. "We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand the First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls. The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission."Chappelle was already scheduled to perform Thursday and Friday nights at the Varsity.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Dave Chappelle speech calling teenagers who opposed his trans jokes ‘instruments of oppression’ released on Netflix

Netflix has released a speech by Dave Chappelle, in which the comedian addresses the backlash he has faced for his controversial comments about the trans community. The new release – titled What’s in a Name? – arrived on the platform on Thursday (7 July). It is a 40-minute speech that Chappelle made in November at his former school in Washington DC, The Duke Ellington School of the Arts.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Netflix quietly releases 40-minute Dave Chappelle special where he slams 'immature' high school students at alma mater where he turned down having theater named after him following outcry over transgender jokes

Netflix has quietly released a new Dave Chappelle special which captures a speech he gave at his former high school on June 20 in which he declines the honor of the school naming a theater after him. The comedian caused controversy after his last special, 'The Closer,' featured jokes aimed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Harper's Bazaar

Chris Rock Finally Addresses That Will Smith Oscars Slap

Four months after he was slapped by Will Smith in front of a star-studded Oscars audience—and the world—Chris Rock is finally speaking up. The comedian, who reacted to the now-infamous slap with humor and refused to press charges against Smith, made a joke about the incident during a stand-up show over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Dave Chappelle mocks protesters who made him relocate Minneapolis show

Dave Chappelle has mocked protestors who forced him to relocate his sold-out Minneapolis show.Hours before the comedian’s scheduled gig at First Avenue on Thursday (21 July), organisers announced on Instagram that it had been cancelled and moved to Varsity Theatre, citing backlash over Chappelle’s allegedly transphobic jokes.“To staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry,” the statement began.“We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TMZ.com

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hit Brunch Date, Seem to Go Public as Couple

Chris Rock isn't hiding his relationship with Lake Bell any longer -- the duo is out and about in L.A. for all to see ... and we gotta say, they look pretty good together!. The comedian and actress were hitting the town this weekend, popping up at Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica where they chowed down. And on Sunday, the couple grabbed a bite at Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood ... dining with just the two of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Dave Chappelle
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Varsity Theater#First Avenue#Terf
TMZ.com

William Hart, Lead Singer of Music Group The Delfonics, Dead at 77

William "Poogie" Hart, the Grammy-award-winning lead singer of the R&B band The Delfonics, has died, TMZ has learned. His son, Hadi, tells TMZ ... William was having trouble breathing so he was recently taken to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he passed away Thursday from complications during surgery. William...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Weather Channel apologises for showing racial slur during broadcast: ‘It did not originate with us’

The Weather Channel has apologised after it landed in hot water for broadcasting an offensive racial slur in the middle of a weather report.The channel’s Local on the 8s broadcast caused a storm after a racial slur was displayed in one of its forecast graphics.“Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my N******,” read a graphic displayed on the Des Moines-based channel’s segment. The incident occurred last Thursday but became viral after it was flagged by journalist Matthew Keys.In a public statement, the Weather Channel apologised to viewers, and said the presentation “did not originate” with them. They promised...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg says she reached out to Sesame Street over Sesame Place viral video: 'What the hell?'

Whoopi Goldberg is sharing her thoughts on the viral video and subsequent controversy that took place at Sesame Place over the weekend. Goldberg, who has done a lot of work with Sesame Street in the past, told her co-hosts on The View on Wednesday that she has reached out to them after an incident at the Philadelphia amusement park where two Black girls were seemingly ignored by a performer in a Rosita costume, and she didn't mince words with them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cinemablend

Nope Reviews Are Online, And While The Critics Are Split, They All Agree On One Aspect Of Jordan Peele’s Storytelling

Jordan Peele appears primed to creep us out and make us think yet again with Nope, his third go-round as director/writer in the horror genre. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun are set to star in this sci-fi story, whose details remain mostly a mystery to its would-be audience — and that’s totally by Peele’s design. The reviews are in, however, to give us an idea of what to expect, and while they don’t all agree on how successful the movie is, there’s no argument amongst critics that Peele remains a master at creating suspense.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy