Salomone: Going solo

If early summer is a numbers game, and fall is the trophy hunt, then midsummer represents the best of both musky fishing worlds. At least, that’s what Steve Heiting believes, and he ought to know. The former editor of Musky Hunter magazine now makes his living as a musky guide, seminar speaker, and the host of annual University of Esox events held in Wisconsin and Canada. “Midsummer is really kind of the perfect storm.” Heiting says. “Water temps are warm, so fish metabolism is high. And all fish, from young males to big females, are eating the most right now that they will all year. And to top it all off, they’re hitting baits aggressively.”

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO