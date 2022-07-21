New Peacock Series Based on Pocatello Native

Brad Pitt, 58, and the cast of Bullet Train got together for a fun cast selfie as they tour Europe to promote the action-thriller, which is due out on August 5. The photo, which was posted by Joey King, 22, shows the main cast, which also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, and Brian Tyree Henry, 40, smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the top of which can be seen rising between Brad and Brian. Along with the selfie, Joey showed off her sexy ensemble consisting of a black, strappy, barely-there bra and a black blazer over the top. A third slide in the carousel gave fans a look at the foursome posing in front of a 3-D Bullet Train sign on the edge of the Seine River across from the Eiffel Tower. “Bullet Train crew takes Paris,” Joey captioned the adorable slideshow.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO