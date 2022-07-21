ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

New Peacock Series Based on Pocatello Native

By Pocatello
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago

A new Peacock series is coming out based on a Pocatello native. The series is based on Jan Broberg, who is known for having been kidnapped by a family friend at a young age. Her name became well...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Johnny Depp Spotted with Mystery Redhead

Johnny Depp has tongues wagging after he was spotted with a mystery woman in Italy. Depp was in Italy for Perugia’s Umbria Jazz Festival, where he was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. As he arrived for rehearsals on Sunday, he had a gorgeous redhead by his side. As Johnny...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum Gushes Over Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz's Directorial Debut: 'I'm in Awe' (Exclusive)

Channing Tatum is smitten -- personally and professionally -- with girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. The couple is currently on location in Yucatan to film Pussy Island, with Kravitz directing and Tatum acting. Speaking exclusively with ET's Nischelle Turner this week, Tatum couldn't help but gush over what an incredible job Kravitz is doing on her directorial debut.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pocatello, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Pocatello, ID
DoYouRemember?

Roseanne Barr Enjoys A Quiet Life In Her 46-Acre Hawaii Home

The former Roseanne TV star, Roseanne Barr, has been away from show business, living in Hawaii with her longtime partner Johnny Argent. She purchased her beautiful 46-acre home in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island in 2007, where she has been living since 2009. According to Virtual Globe Trotting, Roseanne bought the 2,212-square-foot residence for $1.78 million at the time.
HONOKAA, HI
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Justin Bieber Making Big Career Move Following Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber was forced to cancel multiple stops on his tour earlier this year after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. A little over a month after sharing that news, Bieber has a positive update for his fans. Entertainment Tonight reported that Bieber is set to resume his tour incredibly soon.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Here’s Hailey and Justin Bieber Passionately Kissing on Vacation in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Hailey and Justin Bieber are nearly four years into being married, but the two gave off newlywed honeymoon vibes when paparazzi photographed them passionately kissing in Idaho’s Lake Coeur d'Alene. Hailey opted to wear a striking blue one-piece for the occasion. The couple’s trip comes as Justin continues to recover from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacock#Pocatello Native
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Does Epic Karate Kick On Red Carpet At ‘Bullet Train’ Paris Premiere: Photos

Brad Pitt, 58, is still in fine form! The Curious Case of Benjamin Button star, 58, appeared on the Paris red carpet for the action/comedy flick premiere looking every bit the movie star. Brad rocked sunglasses, along with a casual dark jacket, gray tee shirt, and dark pants at the Monday, July 18 red carpet. When the Ed Astra actor playfully Karate kicked towards photogs snapping his snazzy appearance, his bright white sneakers took center stage.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Kevin Costner’s Jaw-Dropping Salary for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Revealed

A new report reveals the incredible salary Kevin Costner is earning from his role on Yellowstone, and fans of the show will be stunned at the massive figure. According to Variety, the Oscar-winning actor, director and producer is pulling in $1.3 million per episode for Yellowstone, which is currently filming its much-anticipated Season 5 on location in Montana. That figure includes his salary for his starring role as Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, as well as additional fees for his role as a producer on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
E! News

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance

Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Cozies Up To Joey King In Rare Instagram Photo With His ‘Bullet Train’ Co-Stars

Brad Pitt, 58, and the cast of Bullet Train got together for a fun cast selfie as they tour Europe to promote the action-thriller, which is due out on August 5. The photo, which was posted by Joey King, 22, shows the main cast, which also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32, and Brian Tyree Henry, 40, smiling in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the top of which can be seen rising between Brad and Brian. Along with the selfie, Joey showed off her sexy ensemble consisting of a black, strappy, barely-there bra and a black blazer over the top. A third slide in the carousel gave fans a look at the foursome posing in front of a 3-D Bullet Train sign on the edge of the Seine River across from the Eiffel Tower. “Bullet Train crew takes Paris,” Joey captioned the adorable slideshow.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Begrudgingly Reunite in ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Trailer

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are starring opposite one another in a romantic comedy, but they aren’t in love when they reunite. “Worst 19 years of my life,” says Clooney’s character in the trailer, describing his relationship with his ex-wife, played by Roberts.More from The Hollywood ReporterGeorge Clooney's Ohio State Abuse Documentary Lands at HBOKeanu Reeves Had One Goal for John Wick in 'Chapter 4': Make Him SufferJulia Roberts to Honor Rising Star at Chopard's Cannes Event “We were only married for five,” she replies, which he then clarifies by noting: “I’m counting the recovery.” The megastars teamed up for Universal’s Ticket to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ron Perlman, 72, Marries ‘Startup’ Costar Allison Dunbar, 49, In Italy: We’re ‘Pulling A Kravis’

Ron Perlman, 72, and Allison Dunbar, 49, are married! The Hellboy star and his gorgeous co-star recently exchanged vows in Italy and the happy bride took to her Instagram account to share a sweet video from the special day. In the clip, Ron looked handsome in a black suit and light-colored tie with a dark scarf while Allison looked pretty in a short white lace long-sleeved wedding dress and veil.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy