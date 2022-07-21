ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City of Decatur gives update on search for new ambulance service

WAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Macon County Ambulance group has started reviewing proposals from companies interested in providing ambulance services to Decatur and Macon County. Interested companies are encouraged ot finalize and submit formal proposals so the review process can continue, and City licensure can...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Macon Sheriff Deputy partners with DCFS workers in pilot program

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) report feeling a little safer on the job thanks to a pilot program with sheriff's departments across the state. In Macon County, the initiative launched July 1st to staff a Macon County Sheriff Deputy in the Decatur DCFS...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

DPS will not build new school in Lincoln Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Decatur Public Schools announced it would not move forward with the school project in Lincoln Park. The district said in a statement, Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District have been in ongoing conversations about the potential use of a portion of Lincoln Park to build a new school to serve students and families in the West End. According to the district, at this time, those conversations have come to an end, and it will not be moving forward with the project in Lincoln Park.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

The search for affordable housing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Many in Central Illinois are struggling to find homes they can afford. Linda Martinez is 74, and she used to live in Decatur. Now, she is staying with a friend in Springfield. After selling her home in May 2022, she hasn't been able to find housing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Man Dies After Motorized Wheelchair Struck By Car

The Sangamon County coroner has confirmed the death of a man who was struck by a car while in a motorized wheelchair last week in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says the incident happened last Wednesday night on Clear Lake Avenue. 68-year-old Terry Tippett of Springfield was transported to the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Services#The Ambulance#Ems#The Decatur City Council#Arrow Ambulance#Decatur Ambulance Service#Hshs St Mary S Hospital
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (7/25/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 32,268 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 52 deaths since the Friday before, July 15th. The CDC says 58 counties are at the High Community Level, up from 50 counties a week ago. An additional 36 counties are at the Medium Community Level, which is down from 44 a week ago. The remaining 8 counties are in the Low Community Level. The IDPH says that while the new COVID-19 variant is continuing to spread at a high rate, people are encouraged to take the needed precautions. The downstate area counties on the High Level list are Wabash, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Cumberland, and Coles. Those now in the list of Medium counties are Richland, Jasper, Edwards, Wayne, White, Clay, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. For more on the numbers, go to the cdc.org or dph.illinois.gov websites.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Macon County democrats add names to November ballot

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County democratic party has filed a all-women slate for the county wide office of Sheriff, Treasure and Clerk. According to Karl Coleman, party chairman, Shannon Gutierrez-Seal is running to be the first female sheriff in the state of Illinois. Melverta Wilkins is running...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man killed in car-vs-wheelchair collision

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday that a 68-year-old man from Springfield died last week after his motorized wheelchair was hit by a car. The collision happened on Clear Lake Avenue last Wednesday. County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the deceased as Terry Tippett and said he died from multiple blunt […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Construction, triathlon closing roads in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Several roads will be closed in Springfield this week as construction or special events take place or continue from last week. Part of Ninth and Jefferson Streets will be closing Thursday at 7:30 a.m. to allow for work being performed by Ameren. The northbound curb lane on Ninth will be closed 250 feet to the north and south the intersection with Jefferson and the westbound curb lane on Jefferson will be closed for 250 feet past Ninth. Ameren’s work is expected to be complete by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Ameren: Decatur power outage caused by car crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Power went out for 1,400 customers on the city's northwest side Monday morning after a vehicle crashed into an Ameren utility pole. According to Ameren spokesman Brian Bretsch, the crash happened on West Mound Road at about 8:08 a.m. The top and bottom of the pole were damaged and its crossarms, which are used to hold up power lines, will need to be replaced.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Salt dome collapsing from mine subsidence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County’s salt dome roof is collapsing, leaving all the salt in there inaccessible.  Brian Davis, Sangamon County engineer, said the storage dome at the intersection of Mayden and Terminal, is sinking into the ground due to mine subsidence.  Davis said they are working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Hoops for Victims brings community together

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Pain 2 Peace organization in Decatur hosted Hoops for Victims at Hess Park for victims of gun violence. Gun violence has affected a lot of communities, Pain 2 Peace organizers believed celebrating those who died would benefit the community. "We have not forgotten. Their names are...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man died after crash near Mattoon

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man died in a single car crash, according to the Champaign County Coroner. The Champaign County Coroner said Anakin L. Feuerborn, 22, of Mattoon died in a single motor vehicle crash at approximately 5:08 PM on Saturday, July 23, 2022, near Mattoon, Illinois.
MATTOON, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested for deadly April shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Rantoul man. According to Rantoul Police, Quionte D. Chaney, 18, of Champaign was arrested by U.S. Marshals at the Champaign County Courthouse in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Rayvell E. Lofton.
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Springfield man sentenced for dealing meth

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield man was sentenced Friday for seven years for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to federal officials.   44-year-old Michael Bale was indicted in 2020 and pleaded guilty in March 2022. Bale admitted he distributed meth on three separate days in 2019.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield’s Fifth Street closing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Springfield will need to find a new way of getting around town for the next week-and-a-half as construction crews close part of Fifth Street. The closure begins at 7 p.m. on Friday between Broad Place and Iles Avenue. Access to properties in that area will be maintained, but through […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjpf.com

Free medical, dental, vision care available to all southern Illinoisans

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – The Southern Illinois Wellness Mission begins Friday in Carbondale. The event offers medical, dental, and vision care at no cost to the individual. The services are provided by the Department of Defense and the Delta Regional Authority. The event is open to everyone. There are no income or residency requirements.
CARBONDALE, IL
WCIA

Taylorville woman indicted for 5 counts of wire fraud

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Taylorville Police Department worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a case of wire fraud at the YMCA in Taylorville. Chief of Police Dwayne Wheeler said Lori J. Zeitler, 63 was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Springfield office for five counts of wire fraud.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Springfield cracks down on intersections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday outlawing loitering at more than a dozen intersections in town. They argued it’s disrupting traffic and makes the streets too dangerous. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the ordinance is a common-sense safety measure.    “When we grow up, our parents tell us, don’t go across […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy