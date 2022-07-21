ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Construction Liability Insurance Market Trends, Size and Share 2022-2028 : Helps You to Pay for Your Damaged Property and Financial Loss: Construction Liability Insurance can be used to cover damage to a client's property, injuries or other problems caused by you or your company at a construction site.

By ReleaseWire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 5 days ago

Londan, United kingdom -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2022 -- Construction Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028 : As a consequence of extensive primary and secondary investigation, our highly experienced global analyst team conducts a research study. Market growth is forecasted using sophisticated methodologies such as regression analysis and end-user sentiment analysis. After a detailed...

insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Keystone Agency Partners Debuts in Business Insurance’s Ranking of Top 100 Insurance Brokers of U.S. Business

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (KAP), a rapidly growing insurance brokerage platform, today announced it was named to Business Insurance’s ranking of the world’s. . Reporting 233 percent year-over-year growth in 2021, KAP is among only a few brokers reporting triple-digit growth, earning a ranking of 56th in KAP’s first year of eligibility for the Top 100 list.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Insurance#Market Research#Market Trends#Business Insurance
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Discovery Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. Discovery Insurance Company. (Discovery) (. Kinston, NC. ). The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Discovery’s balance sheet strength, which...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

MPB.Health Offers a Trusted Alternative to Private Health Insurance Plans: MPB.Health, a trusted healthcare-focused platform, offers alternative private health insurance solutions.

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The health and wellness of people is a primary subject, as most people find it difficult to afford quality healthcare services; however, through the help of healthcare-focused platforms such as MPB.Health, individuals, couples, and families can confidently manage their health care. The healthcare-focused platform offers affordable health insurance alternatives that allow members of its community freely choose their healthcare providers, hospitals, and treatment facilities without any hassle. Members can reach out to board-certified doctors who specialize in acute, pediatric, chronic, behavioral, preventative, and woman's health care. Their services also give members access to mental health counselors for mood disorders, such as depression, anxiety, co-dependency, addiction, and abuse. Thus, their healthcare solutions include lifecare, telehealth, concierge assistance, medical cost-sharing, personal medical records vault & QR life code, and pharmacy benefit plan.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Acuity Insurance, Reliance Partners, Liberty Mutual, Travelers Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Commercial Truck Fleet Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurers Urged to Develop Safety Net Management Risks

Insurers need proactive management of risks if they are to provide the safety net required by the country's economy and society at large, says. (SARB) Governor, Lesetja Kganyago. "In this regard, strengthening risk management within institutions, as well as our collective thinking on mitigation of emerging risks, will be crucial,"...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
InsuranceNewsNet

RV Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : National General Insurance, Foremost Insurance Group, Lazydays Holdings

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global RV Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Bankers Insurance Group Joins IBA’s 5-Star Construction Insurance Award List, Ranked Among Top Choices for Contractors

Saint Petersburg, Florida , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -based private property and casualty insurance carriers, today announced its selection to Insurance Business America’s 5- Star Construction. Award list, recognizing the company’s confidence and reputation among construction contractors. Insurance Business America surveys hundreds of brokers across the...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Auto Insurance Market Size, Share, Status and Forecasts 2022-2030 | Marine Group, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company

Published a report, titled, “Auto Insurance Market by Coverage (Third Party Liability Coverage, and Collision/Comprehensive/Other Optional Coverages) Distribution Channel (Insurance Agents/Brokers, Direct Response, Banks, and Others), Vehicle Age (New Vehicles, Used Vehicles), and Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The report offers an...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Bento – Dental Insurance Disruptor Secures $8.1 Million Series A Funding To Revolutionize Oral Health Care Benefits

The financing was led by Boston -based Schooner Capital with additional participation from. /PRNewswire/ -- Bento is on a mission to transform the outdated traditional dental insurance industry and expand access to better oral health care for all Americans. Bento provides a technology-powered platform that connects consumers, employers and associations with dentists and dental service organizations, to deliver better oral benefits without the need for complex traditional insurance processes and overhead. Bento is proud to be the only dental benefits solution of its kind to be endorsed by the.
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Nervousness in cryptocurrencies awaiting Fed rate hike

Bitcoin is trading this Monday around $22,000, at the beginning of a key week for cryptocurrencies as the US Federal Reserve will announce its monetary policy decision. In addition to this, the expert recalls that Elon Musk also said, when Tesla reported its earnings, that he wants to increase the company's bitcoin holdings at a lower price.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Why the US housing shortage is likely to get worse

KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) (The Hill) - Rising interest rates and economic headwinds are making it harder for the. to fill a severe shortage of affordable housing, and the problem is likely going to get worse. The. Federal Reserve. has been working for months to stanch the. sting. of inflation...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
InsuranceNewsNet

Market anticipates 75-point rate hike by Fed on Wednesday

The market started this week attentive to what will be the interest rate decision to be announced this Wednesday by the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve of the United States. A decision that is marked by the latest Consumer Price Index data, which was 9.1% annualized in June, putting more pressure on the Fed- led by Jerome Powell- to put the…
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Car Warranty Insurance Protects Drivers of Second-Hand Vehicles Facing Hefty Repair Bills

MELBOURNE, Australia , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern cars deliver higher levels of comfort, fuel economy, safety and connectivity than ever before. However, this increased technological capability brings with it a high level of complexity that can result in costly repairs when things go wrong. eric Insurance Manager of Warranty Business Development and Operation.
CARS
InsuranceNewsNet

Abacus Life Settlements and BlockCerts Blockchain Partner to Lead the Next Generation of Life Insurance and Annuity Purchases using Blockchain

Abacus Life Settlements and Longevity Market Assets are collaborating with BlockCerts Blockchain on a new business model and technology platform to launch Abacus into a new era for insurance and longevity-related assets. "Abacus Life and Longevity Market Assets are excited to partner with BlockCerts Web 4.0 to lead the next...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Futurity First Simplifies Health And Wealth Through Intelligent Retirement Planning

Futurity First is an American network of financial representatives, wealth advisors, and investment specialists. The company’s insurance agents and financial professionals excel in the fields of financial security and income planning, catering to the financial needs of seniors, pre-retirees, families, and businesses. Futurity First is a client-centric insurance planning...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Dynamic Auto Insurance Policy Quote Creation Based On Tracked User Data”, for Approval (USPTO 20220215479): Patent Application

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Binion, Todd (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The background description provided herein is for the purpose of generally presenting the context of the disclosure. Work of the presently named inventors, to the extent it is described in this background section, as well as aspects of the description that may not otherwise qualify as prior art at the time of filing, are neither expressly nor impliedly admitted as prior art against the present disclosure.
WASHINGTON, DC
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
669
Followers
24K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy