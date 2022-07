I'm afraid that the latest vogue in information sharing-- radical transparency, where everyone allegedly knows everything about what's going on in your business-- is one of those virtuous endeavors that starts out with the best of intentions and fairly quickly ends up in tears and a swamp of confusion. It's just the latest instance of the ancient caution-- "be careful what you wish for" -- but it's also something that every business, especially new ones, needs to address before things get completely out of hand, with the inmates demanding to run the entire asylum. Watching Netflix and a host of other companies try to drag back the drawbridge, rewrite their corporate philosophies, and explain why not everybody in the company any longer needs to get a "say" in everything is a case in point. Asking your engineers about art direction is like inviting a turkey to Thanksgiving dinner.

