Adrian Brown

James H. “Jimmy” Dennis, 83, of Onley and previously of Saxis, passed away on July 24, 2022 at his residence. Born on June 8, 1939 in Saxis, he was the son of the late Earl Ray Dennis and Almarine Myrtle Smith Dennis. Jimmy worked for at Holly Farms and then Tyson’s for over 40 years. He loved collecting anything and everything, but by far his favorite collections were trains and Christmas items. He would start decorating his many houses in October, taking his only vacation time to work on his displays. His Christmas decorations on Saxis were an attraction that many enjoyed during the holidays. Jimmy also loved his many animals and he always found room for a stray.

ONLEY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO