Salisbury, MD

Adrian Brown

 5 days ago

A Memorial Service for Adrian Brown of Salisbury, MD...

Jimmy Dennis of Onley

James H. “Jimmy” Dennis, 83, of Onley and previously of Saxis, passed away on July 24, 2022 at his residence. Born on June 8, 1939 in Saxis, he was the son of the late Earl Ray Dennis and Almarine Myrtle Smith Dennis. Jimmy worked for at Holly Farms and then Tyson’s for over 40 years. He loved collecting anything and everything, but by far his favorite collections were trains and Christmas items. He would start decorating his many houses in October, taking his only vacation time to work on his displays. His Christmas decorations on Saxis were an attraction that many enjoyed during the holidays. Jimmy also loved his many animals and he always found room for a stray.
ONLEY, VA
Pungoteague Ruritan Club presents scholarships

The Pungoteague Ruritan Club presented $2,000 scholarships to four local students who are soon entering their freshman year of college. The scholarships are based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and volunteer work in the community, Paul Custis, far left, a member of the Pungoteague Ruritan scholarship committee, presented the scholarships at a recent meeting.
PUNGOTEAGUE, VA
First live Pony Penning since 2019 underway on Chincoteague

For the first time since 2019 it’s Pony Penning week on Chincoteague. The activities of the week started last Friday with the reopening of the Chincoteague Vol Fireman’s Carnival. On Saturday, the south herd was rounded up. More than 50 ponies were taken to the Southern Corral on Beach. The Road to await the swim on Wednesday. On Sunday the North Herd Round up brought between 100-150 ponies to the Northern Corral.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Mary Custis Sturgis of Eastville

Mary Custis Sturgis, 90, formerly of Eastille, VA, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore in Onancock, VA. A native of Craddockville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lee Custis and the late Helen Kilmon Custis. She was a retired secretary for the Northampton County Public School Board Office and a member of Cheriton United Methodist Church.
EASTVILLE, VA
Salisbury, MD
Swap Shop items from Monday, July 25 2022

1. Looking for an electric clothes dryer in Good operating condition. 2. In search of a 12×12 canopy, used working pickup 757 709-8949. 3. Large lot of little boys clothes size 5 and 6 also shoes and boots in very good condition. Free but must take all. 757 710 6779.
EXMORE, VA

