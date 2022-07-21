The Can’t Miss TV Panels at San Diego Comic-Con

Photo: Prime Video

Comic-Con is back in action, baby! After two years of hosting virtual conventions attended by people quarantining in their living rooms across the globe, Comic-Con is back in San Diego for an in-person extravaganza. And this time around, if you want to experience all the excitement, you’re gonna have to be inside the convention center (and be vaccinated and masked because BA.5 is very much a thing). It’s just like old times, and you better believe that all the networks have been waiting years to make a splash at SDCC.

There are a number of big deal, can’t miss panels going down this weekend in San Diego, and you can feel a fraction of the hype even if you’re not on the west coast. If you want updates as they happen, it’s smart to follow all of your favorite franchises that have panels at Comic-Con. That way you’ll get the first looks, announcements, and trailers the instant they hit. If you’re looking for a quick overview of the weekend’s biggest events, look no further!

There are a number of major shows making their Comic-Con debut this weekend, including Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO’s House of the Dragon, and Netflix’s The Sandman. In addition to those, you can expect some Marvel TV updates when Kevin Feige takes the stage for the Marvel Studios panel on Saturday evening. Here’s precisely when those four events are going down (all times Pacific):

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Friday, July 22 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

(Friday, July 22 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.) House of the Dragon (Saturday, July 23 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

(Saturday, July 23 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) The Sandman Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Saturday, July 23 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.)

(Saturday, July 23 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.) Marvel Studios (Saturday, July 23 5 – 6 p.m.)

Yeah, Saturday is going to be a busy day, but there’s gonna be plenty of stuff going on on the other days too! For a rundown of all of the TV panels at Comic-Con, check out the list below (all times Pacific).

Thursday, July 21

2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

Vampire Academy: A Glimpse into the World of the Peacock Original Supernatural Series

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Showrunners and executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals, Legacies) will join series regulars Sisi Stringer (Rose Hathaway), Daniela Nieves (Lissa Dragomir), Kieron Moore (Dimitri Belikov), and Andre Dae Kim (Christian Ozera) to discuss Peacock’s highly anticipated Vampire Academy, based on the internationally bestselling book series—a story of friendship, romance, and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage ‘Strigoi’ who threaten to tear their society apart. That is if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first. Cast will partake in a Q&A live panel and give an exclusive first look moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Sydney Bucksbaum. The series is from Universal Television and will premiere on Peacock on September 15.

3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Inside Severance

Ballroom 20

Executive producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson, and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, and Jen Tullock sit down with Patton Oswalt to share “innie” secrets from season 1 of the Apple TV+ critically acclaimed series.

4:15 – 5:15 p.m.

The Wheel of Time Origins

Room 6A

The Wheel of Time: Origins is the animated digital short companion series to hit, fantasy epic The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. The Wheel of Time: Origins brings fans deeper into the lore of The Wheel of Time and its vast history and subjects. The creative team and a surprise guest behind The Wheel of Time: Origins treat fans to a deep dive conversation into the making of this beloved companion series, along with an exclusive special video presentation that promises to deliver some Comic-Con magic to attendees.

4:45 – 5:45 p.m.

Beavis and Butt-Head Do Comic-Con

Ballroom 20

Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge joins a celebrity moderator as they have a lively conversation about Beavis, Butt-Head, and everything in-between. They’ll discuss the upcoming Beavis and Butt-Head Paramount+ original series, as well as the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Koala Man

Room 6BCF

From the creators of Rick and Morty and Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Koala Man makes its debut at Comic-Con with creator, EP, and the Koala himself, Michael Cusack, and EPs Justin Roiland,Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Michael Cowap. Learn what the suburban Aussie superhero is all about as the team discusses the Hulu series’ premiere, breaking news, and more.

7:15 – 8:15 p.m.

Solar Opposites

Room 6BCF

The Solar Opposites co-creators and EPs Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, with EP Josh Bycel and Danielle Uhlarik, will discuss the newly released season 3 on Hulu and what the aliens are up to later this year. Accompanied by cast members Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack, this discussion is sure to be otherworldly.

10 – 11 p.m.

Harley Quinn Season 3 Advance Screening (Episodes 1 and 2)

Room 5AB

The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour is rolling through San Diego for an early look at what’s in store for Harlivy. This is a special advance screening of Season 3 episodes 1 and 2 before the new season premieres on HBO Max this summer. Seats will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Friday, July 22

10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Hall H

Prime Video’s new series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, from the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map. Meet cast members Morfydd Clark, Charles Edwards, Rob Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charlie Vickers, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafidin, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Maxim Baldry, Ema Horvath, Lloyd Owen, Leon Wadham, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Sara Zwangobani, Sophia Nomvete, and Owain Arthur along with showrunners JD Payne, Patrick McKay, and EP Lindsey Weber.

11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

The Origin Story You’ve Been Waiting For… Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Magic, mystery, mayhem, and Mogwai! The cast and crew of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai answer your questions about the upcoming HBO Max animated prequel series. Executive producers Tze Chun and Brendan Hay, alongside Tara Rueping (art director), Izaac Wang (the voice of Sam), A. J. LoCascio (voice of Gizmo), Gabrielle Neveah Green (voice of Elle), and others will unveil the first clues to unlocking the secrets of the Mogwai that will leave you hungry for adventure (just don’t eat after midnight!). Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Marvel Studios Animation

Ballroom 20

Marvel Studios head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum; head of visual development Ryan Meinerding; and special guests dive into all things animation with exclusive looks at X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If…? season 2, and more.

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Paper Girls

Ballroom 20

From Amazon Studios, Legendary Television, and Plan B comes Paper Girls, a coming-of-age sci-fi adventure series based on the bestselling graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. The cast, creators, and executive producers present an in-depth look at what to expect from this Prime Video series, debuting on July 29. Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey following four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ— who are out on their delivery route in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988 when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves and the Old Watch, a militant faction of time-travelers who have outlawed time travel so that they can remain in power. To survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

The Alternate World of For All Mankind

Ballroom 20

Kelly Lawler leads a conversation with creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi are joined by executive producer Maril Davis and cast members Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt, and Edi Gathegi to discuss the propulsive third season of the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ alternate reality series.

3 – 3:45 p.m.

Bob’s Burgers

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The Emmy Award–winning animated FOX series Bob’s Burgers makes its triumphant return to San Diego hot off the critically acclaimed release of The Bob’s Burgers Movie. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith, and director/producer Bernard Derriman will break news about the upcoming season. The always entertaining cast—including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy—will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage followed by a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A .

7 – 8 p.m.

The Great North

Room 6BCF

The Tobin family hosts a hilarious conversation about their outrageous Alaskan adventures on FOX’s hit animated series The Great North. Creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, executive producer Loren Bouchard, and stars Nick Offerman, Dulcé Sloan, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, and Ron Funches discuss what’s to come and preview the upcoming third season with exclusive clips, breaking news and special appearances from star Jenny Slate and more.

Saturday, July 23

10 – 11:15 a.m.

Evil Exclusive Screening and Panel

Ballroom 20

It’s the cast of Paramount+’s hit series Evil! Now in its third season, the critically acclaimed psychological mystery examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest and a contractor as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions, and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, and Kurt Fuller host an exclusive sneak peek of an episode from Season Three followed by a moderated panel discussion.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

House of the Dragon

Hall H

Based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the HBO Original series House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. The series debut’s August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. Panelists include co-creator/executive producer George R. R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, and Paddy Considine (King Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Eve Best (Princess Rhaenys Targaryen), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Graham McTavish (Ser Harrold Westerling), Milly Alcock (Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen), and Emily Carey (Young Alicent Hightower). Moderated by Jason Concepcion (podcast host).

12:30 – 1:15 p.m.

American Dad

Ballroom 20

It’s a Smith Family Funday with “Steve” (Scott Grimes), “Klaus” (Dee Bradley Baker), and “Jeff Fischer” (Jeff Fischer) plus executive producer and co-creator Matt Weitzman, executive producer Joe Chandler, co-executive producer Nicole Shabtai. Moderated by American Dad! alum Jordan Blum, who will treat American Dad! fans to a first look at scenes from all-new episodes coming soon to TBS.

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Storytellers of Apple TV+

Room 6A

Ronald D. Moore (co-creator, executive producer, For All Mankind, Simon Kinberg (co-creator/showrunner/executive producer, Invasion, See), executive producer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper and creator and executive producer of Mythic Quest, Megan Ganz, talk to Dominic Patten about creating the unique worlds of their series and share exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. David S. Goyer will also join from the set of Foundation with a special sneak peek at the upcoming second season.

12:45 – 2:15 p.m.

Star Trek Universe Panel

Hall H

The Star Trek Universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the casts and executive producers from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to discuss the latest seasons of their hit series and tease what’s ahead, along with a few reveals and surprises.

1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

Family Guy

Ballroom 20

Get an exclusive, first look at the Family Guy season 21 premiere episode and watch the full episode months before the rest of the world! Afterward, you will get a special sneak peek at all of the hilarity and high jinks that will be coming next fall!

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

The Sandman Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Hall H

Prepare to enter The Dreaming as the live-action adaptation of Neil’s Gaiman’s beloved DC comic series arrives in Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con. There is another world that awaits us when we close our eyes and sleep–a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of 10 epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Be among the first to find out what’s in store for the groundbreaking series, as well as some Comic-Con exclusives and surprises. This will be a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers. From Warner Bros. Television and based on the DC comic, season 1 of The Sandman debuts August 5 on Netflix.

2:45 – 3:45 p.m.

FOX’s Krapopolis

Room 6BCF

Creator Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), executive producer Jordan Young, supervising director Pete Michels, and voice actors Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders), and Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel) discuss their new animated series Krapopolis, and offer a sneak peek of the series. From animation studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers) and created by Harmon for FOX, the series is set in mythical ancient Greece, centered on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other. This is the first animated series to be curated entirely on the blockchain.

3 – 3:45 p.m.

The Orville

Ballroom 20

From Emmy Award–winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, The Orville is finally back for season 3 and on HULU. The full crew of the U.S.S. Orville—Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Anne Winters, Mark Jackson, and Chad L. Coleman—plus executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga and co-producer Tom Constantino talk on all things Orville and offer an exclusive first look at an upcoming episode from season 3.

4:15 – 5:15 p.m.

The End is Nye with Bill Nye

Room 6A

Bill Nye the Science Guy is back and hosting an all-new science disaster series The End Is Nye with co-creators Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga. Each episode of the Peacock series explores an epic global disaster with engaging VFX spectacles, then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Sprinkled with Seth MacFarlane’s signature humor, this timely series explores end-of-the-world scenarios with Bill Nye at the center of it all. Executive producer Bill Nye, showrunner/EP Brannon Braga (Star Trek, The Orville, Books of Blood), and executive producer Erica Huggins (president, Fuzzy Door) debut the official trailer and share an exclusive sneak peek at their new Peacock series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP.

4 – 4:45 p.m.

The Players of Mythic Quest

Ballroom 20

Creator, executive producer, and star Rob McElhenney joins co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby, and cast members Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Ashly Burch dive into the critically hailed Apple TV+ workplace comedy with moderator Craig Mazin and share an exclusive first look at the upcoming third season.

4 – 5 p.m.

Conjuring Kesha: Supernatural Talk with the Global Pop Superstar

Room 6BCF

Global pop superstar Kesha and some of her famous friends explore the supernatural in Conjuring Kesha, an all-new docu-series from Discovery+ launching July 22. Kesha will be live and in-person with some of her celebrity friends to give fans an exclusive sneak peek into her paranormal adventures. Hear about Kesha’s lifelong fascination with the unknown and personal stories from her skeptical friends while on their cosmic exploration of life’s supernatural mysteries.

5 – 6 p.m.

Marvel Studios

Hall H

Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige and special guests provide an inside look at the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

4:15 – 5:15 p.m.

SYFY’s Resident Alien Invades Your Con

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The cast of Resident Alien, Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, and Judah Prehn, and executive producer/showrunner Chris Sheridan come together for the first time on the same stage to answer your burning questions and give you an out-of-this-world exclusive look into the season 2 return on August 10 on SYFY. Moderated by Ancient Aliens star and co-executive producer (and Resident Alien guest star), Giorgio A. Tsoukalos.

5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

World Premiere of Peacock and UCP’s The Resort

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Creator Andy Siara (Palm Springs) joins cast members William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, The Underground Railroad), Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs, Made for Love), Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico), and Gabriela Cartol (La Camarista) for a special screening and conversation as they premiere the highly anticipated mystery thriller The Resort. It is a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior.

6:45 – 7:45 p.m.

Back with a Vengeance: Chucky

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

He’s your friend ‘till the very end! Chucky creator/executive producer Don Mancini joins the voice of the iconic killer doll, Brad Dourif, with surprise guests for a can’t-miss conversation moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook and a behind-the-scenes look at season 2 returning this October on USA and SYFY.

Sunday, July 24

1:15 – 2:15 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Exclusive Screening and Q&A

Hall H