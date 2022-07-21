ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Tiziana Cardini
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The yin-yang creative dynamic Luke and Lucie Meier have brought to Jil Sander isn’t just a reflection of the two of them sharing art and life, but also an echo of the big-picture conversation about the redefinition of identities around the intersection of masculine and feminine codes. “In...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Gets Sporty in Striped Tracksuit and Adidas Forum Midi for ‘Tuca & Bertie’ at Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit. During the photo op for Haddish’s animated Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” the “Girls’ Trip” actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe ’80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings. When it came to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Page Six

Lupita Nyong’o eats fruit sprinkled with ants: ‘It’s really good!’

Just call her Ant-Woman! Lupita Nyong’o seems to be vying for the fictional Marvel role by consuming ant-covered fruit. “It’s ants!” the actress, 39, said excitedly in an Instagram video Thursday as she showed off a slice of mango sprinkled with dozens of black creepy crawlers. “It’s really good!” she said after taking a rather large bite. “It’s not even crunchy or anything.” The “Black Panther” star let out a satisfied “mmm” after scarfing down the remainder of the insect-adorned food. “You can call me Ant-Woman!! #Marvel #Ants #Foodie,” she cheekily captioned the clip, which showed her holding a glass of champagne in her opposite hand. In...
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Lizzo Debuts New Barbie Pink Hair On Instagram

Lizzo took to Instagram to debut her new hair color and it’s everything!. Taking to the platform, the ‘Rumors’ singer debuts her new, Barbie pink hair color in a series of photos and videos that definitely gave us hair envy. In one photo, the beauty served face and body as she rocked a matching pink leopard print workout set from her Yitty clothing brand. She paired the look with matching leopard print stiletto nails, dramatic pink eye shadow, and of course her new pink hair which she wore parted over to one side of her face with loose curls throughout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jil Sander
hypebeast.com

YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Has Restocked

Is dominating the headlines at the moment, with the Kanye West-helmed partnership opening its first physical store in Times Square and its collection made under the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA vision offering a virtual game experience, and now the second collection from the latter effort has dropped again. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Rihanna Files a Trademark for "Fenty Hair"

Rihanna‘s beauty empire is growing with a line dedicated to all-things haircare on the way. The singer-slash-entrepreneur has officially filed to trademark the name “Fenty Hair.”. According to E! News, “The hair line will include an array of products, including hair bands, barrettes, picks, bows, clips, pins, ribbons,...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cas
WWD

Glam Fashion Meets Vintage Bohemian for End of Summer 2022

There is power in creating your own personal style. So the July 2022 WWD Weekend cover shoot drew on designers with a strong sense of nostalgia who updated iconic styles to make them feel brand new. The results include inventive pattern mixing, evening gowns for daytime and statement headpieces that help erase old dress codes and allow for a new, fearless personal style.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Reveals its New Mahjong Vanity Trunk

Before growing into the world’s most valuable luxury brand, began as a small luggage and packing shop located near the Place Vendome in Paris. The label’s early flat-topped canvas steamer trunks allowed travelers to stack their luggage, defying the conventional dome-shaped design at the time, and the shop steadily grew its reputation as a producer of quality leather travel goods and wardrobes.
HOME & GARDEN
dailyphew.com

Meet PuiPui, The World’s Most Stylish Bunny

Meet PuiPui, the self-proclaimed most stylish bunny in the world from Tokyo, Japan. PuiPui is so dapper he even has his own personal photographer and stylist – his owner – who handmakes all of his neat outfits. From businessman to Sherlock Holmes, the unbearably cute Holland Lop rabbit...
PETS
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Virgil Abloh's Dove Belt

Standing as a statement piece of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, has released the “LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt,” designed by Virgil Abloh. The latest multi-disciplinary creative’s standout accessory reimagines the house’s signature belt style with an evocative buckle design. Coming “Grey” and “Brown” with gold and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Architectural Digest

See Inside a Meticulously Restored 18th-Century Sicilian Palace

There are few more universally appreciated moments in design than a dramatic before-and-after reveal—especially when the home in question is an 18th-century Sicilian palace. Palazzo Castelluccio was built by the region’s most prominent patriarch, Marquis di Lorenzo del Castelluccio, in 1782, following the devastating earthquake that struck nearly a century earlier. It may have been a tragic natural disaster that destroyed much of the city, but the quake forced the people of Sicily to rebuild their beloved homes, cafés, and government buildings, which essentially ushered in a new wave of architectural styles. Most of the reconstruction took on a heavy Baroque look, but del Castelluccio opted for a neoclassical appearance for his family’s new home. Centuries later, Palazzo Castelluccio is still a gleaming testimony to classic Sicilian architecture and the city’s appreciation for all things decorative arts. And the story of how it stayed that way is chronicled in ACC Art Books’s A Palace in Sicily: A Palace Restored.
VISUAL ART
POPSUGAR

All the Details Surrounding Keke Palmer's Substantial Tattoo Collection

Keke Palmer has 11 known tattoos all over her body. Some of the earliest designs date back to 2012. Learn the meanings behind all of Palmer's tattoos ahead. If you know anything about Keke Palmer, then you know she is a woman who wears many hats. Palmer is an actor, talk-show host, author, and musician, so you've probably watched her grow up on TV. What you may not know, though, is that Palmer has an affinity for body art — particularly for tattoos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models and WME

Lori Harvey has signed with IMG Models and WME, WWD has learned exclusively. The modeling agency will work on building Harvey’s portfolio in fashion editorial work and advertising, as well as endorsements in beauty and lifestyle. At WME, the focus will be on her business across “television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond,” according to the company.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Perfumes for Women — Dior, Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Gucci and More

Whether you’re trying to find your own signature scent of perfume, the fragrance world can be overwhelming. (So. Many. Options.) But don’t go settling for that bar-soap-as-fragrance just because there are so many scents to choose from. In fact, because we are in the golden age of brilliant perfumes, there’s never been a better time to find the perfect potion for you. Whether you like a floral, musky or woodsy scent, we have chosen a ton of different fragrances to make sure everyone's olfactory senses are covered.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Unveils its Pre-Spring 2023 "Fall in Love" Collection

Built upon Virgil Abloh‘s belief that the function of a DJ is akin to that of a designer,. has unveiled its Pre-Spring 2023 “Fall in Love” collection. The upcoming range explores how DJs and designers sample established genres to create sounds and looks that resonate with the outlooks of new generations. Drawing inspiration from the legendary New York loft parties of David Mancuso, popularly considered the first-ever DJ.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodmorningamerica.com

Score up to 60% off pants, dresses and tops at Old Navy

Old Navy is at it again with summer essentials on sale at major discounts. From the viral TikTok jumpsuit, to denim that's been reduced in price to $20, there are tons of options if you're shopping on a budget. We pulled seven pieces from the sale that might just be...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

J.Lo Outfit Re-Wears Platform Peep-Toe Heels on Her Parisian Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still enjoying their post-nuptial bliss in Paris. Today, the newlyweds were spotted heading to the Louvre Museum. The looks were casual, except for a few megawatt additions courtesy of J.Lo. The superstar, hand-in-hand with a muscular Affleck, opted for tinted aviator sunglasses—reminiscent of her noughties, Jenny-from-the-Block era—that she wore with a floral embroidered Dior sweatshirt and a pair of light wash flares. Of course, J.Lo being J.Lo, she carried her signature Hermès Birkin bag, this time in a mint green croc. And while Affleck wore a pair of Golden Goose sneakers, Lopez chose a pair of sky-high pink velvet platform heels with a peep toe by Dolce & Gabbana. Fun fact: Lopez has worn these shoes in the past, including to the Hustlers premiere in New York in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy