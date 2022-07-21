ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Amazon can advance with third data center in Hilliard

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Amazon can proceed with plans for the construction of a third data center site in Hilliard at Scioto Darby Road and the Interstate 270 overpass, but only after the city’s planning and zoning commission narrowly approved the proposal 4-3 July 14.

On July 21, the Board of Zoning Appeals, a separate body, approved variances 5-0 that included increasing the maximum building height from 45 to 63 feet for three of the buildings, to permit more than one fence style, to increase the maximum fence height from 7 to 8 feet and several additional considerations.

Seven buildings to serve as data centers and an eighth to serve as a security and utilities building are proposed for the site, according to a staff report from the city.

The site consists of six parcels totaling 152 acres on the north of Scioto Darby Creek Road, at 4120 Scioto Darby Road, and just west of I-270.

The site is bounded by the CSX railroad to the north and the Conrail railroad to the west.

On Oct. 27, 2014, the site was zoned to M-1, restricted industrial district, and on Nov. 12, 2020, data centers were added as a permitted use within the M-1 zoning district, according to the staff report.

Three members of the planning and zoning commission – Chris Lewie, Bill Uttley and Tracey Nixon – voted against the proposed data center.

Eric Gutknecht, Chairman Jay Muether, Tom Pannett and Bevan Schneck voted in favor of the application of which staff recommended approval.

“I’m going to trust staff,” Muether said July 14.

But dissenting members voiced concern about the appearance of the future data centers, particularly when viewed from above from the I-270 overpass.

Uttley described the proposed buildings as “very industrial looking.”

John Telentino, a city planner, said the ability to screen the rooftops is limited because of the height of the overpass above the proposed structures.

The site had been used for agricultural purposes in the past, according to Talentino.

Amazon Web Services purchased the land for the third data center more than a year ago.

According to the Franklin County Auditor’s Office property records, Amazon Web Services Inc. purchased the Scioto Darby Road parcel for $15.3 million in January 2021 from Scioto-Darby Investments.

Lauren Lynch, a spokeswoman for Amazon Web Services, did not respond to emails inquiring about the latest data center site.

Although Lynch told ThisWeek News in October 2020, concerning questions about a different data center site in Hilliard, that “AWS has a practice against commenting on our future road map.”

In making its recommendation to approve the third data center site, Talentino said that on Aug. 12, 2021, the planning and zoning commission approved a similar plan for an Amazon data center site, located between Leppert and Cosgray roads.

Amazon Web Services was expected to begin construction then on a data center at a 104-acre site between Cosgray and Leppert roads.

In November 2020, Hilliard City Council authorized the sale of 104 acres on Cosgray and Leppert roads to Amazon for $14.76 million.

But there was a delay in construction of the data center because the city had to complete work on sanitary sewers, according to David Meadows, the city’s director of development.

Amazon has since begun site work at the Cosgray and Leppert roads site, according to Meadows.

Amazon's first data center is located at the southwest corner of Britton Parkway and Hayden Run Road.

Construction of the first of five data centers there began in 2015.

Performed in phases, the construction of the fifth and final data center building is in its final stages, Meadows said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Amazon can advance with third data center in Hilliard

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

How Intel may impact Ohio housing market

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is bracing for a boom thanks to Intel. The tech company is building its biggest manufacturing operation yet in Licking County, promising thousands of well-paying jobs, but how will all of those high-earners impact an already stressed housing market? Like communities across the United States, central Ohio has […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

MORPC Amending Transportation Plan To Reflect Intel Infrastructure

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), of which Delaware County is a member, has made available for review and comment a proposed amendment to the 2020-2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). The MTP amendment would reflect the planned state and local investments in infrastructure improvements that will support the Intel site...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

New Business: New Retail Location by Walmart in Circleville

Circleville – Recently stakes have gone up and groundwork is getting prepared on a 7,000 sq foot outlet in front of Walmart on South Court Street. According to sources, the lot will be a total of 9,000 sq feet of retail space available to lease. The initial plans call for two buildings one with a drive-thru and one that would be a multi-tenant building. A total of 78 parking spaces for customers is in the plan.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus developer Woda Cooper opens affordable apartments near Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus-based affordable housing developer Woda Cooper recently completed 62 units near Easton Town Center. The $15.4 million project, dubbed Wendler Commons, offers mainly two-bedroom units, but also has one- and three-bedroom units for people making 30% of the area median income to 80% of the area median income, according to the developer.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilliard, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Government
Hilliard, OH
Government
City
Hilliard, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Mount Vernon News

Developer proposes 519 residential units on Newark Road property

MOUNT VERNON – A Columbus developer has proposed creating a 519-unit residential development on a 102-acre parcel along Newark Road in Mount Vernon, an idea that got its start in a meeting with the Area Development Foundation over a year ago. Highland Real Estate founder Scott Mallory gave the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
sciotopost.com

Tar Hollow Water Day Event Has Giant Slip and Slide, Foam Cannon, and More

Laurelville Ohio – Twisting park and forest roads pass through deep ravines and dense woodlands. Scattered shortleaf and pitch pines growing on the ridges were once a source of pine tar for early settlers, hence the name Tar Hollow. Dogwoods, redbuds, and a variety of wildflowers color the hillsides in the springtime. Fall’s pageant of color is spectacular but during the Summer the park hosts events including the Water day event.
LAURELVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

MSD unveils new location

After years of trying to figure out what to do with the former Sheets Building located at 20 E. William St., the home’s future was on full display for the community to see on Friday. Main Street Delaware (MSD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the newly-renovated home, which will now serve as The Delaware Welcome Center and the new home of the nonprofit organization.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ohio State Fair introduces new attraction area, “The Dog House”

COLUMBUS—Calling all dog-lovers! The 2022 Ohio State Fair has the perfect entertainment for you. New to this year, the venue known previously as the Showplace Pavilion has undergone a name change and is now called The Dog House, featuring canine entertainment every day of the Ohio State Fair, July 27 – Aug. 7, with two new attractions, Canine Class and The Marvelous Mutts entertaining throughout the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Csx#M 1
sunny95.com

Masks return amid COVID surge

COLUMBUS – Columbus and Franklin County health agencies are recommending residents wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status due to a surge in cases. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health issued advisories Friday after. the U.S Centers for Disease Control and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power almost fully restored in central Ohio after Saturday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
sciotopost.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

Over the Memorial Day weekend, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received information about two anglers taking undersized saugeye at Indian Lake. Indian Lake’s daily limit is six saugeye with a minimum length of 15 inches. Officer Smith responded to the call and discovered the anglers had 16 saugeye in their possession, all of which were under 15 inches. One angler was fishing without a license. The two anglers were each issued a summons and paid a total of $400 in fines. The fish were also forfeited.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Pair of Short North Bars Close

A pair of bars have called it quits in the Short North. Both DeVine Tastings & Dining, 958 N. High St., and Bar 23, 584 N. High St., have closed their doors. DeVine made its debut mid-pandemic, opening in the fall of 2020. Taking over the former home of Tastings, DeVine kept the self-serve wine theme and paired it with a diverse menu of fusion eats.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Third Taco Bell being built in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ground has broken and blocks are being laid at what will be Chillicothe’s third Taco Bell. The American-Mexican fast food restaurant is building their third location along East Main Street in the state’s first capital. Ground broke early last week in front of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus eatery to change hands

BUCYRUS – The new owner of a downtown eatery is hoping for a “smooth” transition when he takes over the business Friday. Jeremy Roberts is buying Fit Fab Fun, a smoothie and juice bar at 209 S. Sandusky Ave., from Diana Shroll. Roberts also owns Special Moments...
BUCYRUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus issues indoor mask advisory as COVID cases rise

The Columbus Department of Public Health issued an indoor face mask advisory for public places on Friday morning following an increase in COVID-19 cases. Public health officials are advising masks should be worn indoors and in crowded areas regardless of vaccination status. The advisory however does not require that masks be worn indoors and Columbus Public Health said there are no plans for a mask mandate at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular new burger concept opening campus location

When Savvy Sliders opened at 1450 W. Broad St. last year, the polished new smash burger concept was testing the Columbus market with its first location outside the state of Michigan. And it appears the city passed the test, as the fast-growing burger spot plans to open a second Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why mask advisory is returning for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, the department’s head said the vaccine can still help with symptoms if someone does contract the virus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy