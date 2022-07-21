Collection

The Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA) is being granted this year for the 42nd time. The jury has now determined the 2022 LOBA shortlist of 12 candidates, selected from among proposals submitted by approximately 60 top-ranking international photography experts from 34 countries. For the first time this year, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award Newcomer – which goes to a photographer under the age of 30 – has been selected in collaboration with, and from among the proposals submitted by, international institutions and universities from 15 countries. From Germany, it was the University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Hanover, with its highly respected Photojournalism and Documentary Photography department, that was involved. The other partners included European universities in France, Great Britain, Italy and Austria, as well as others from around the world.

