ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Lizzo Fans Shocked After Singer Surprises Them on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130yEN_0gnc2KbJ00

Lizzo fans were feeling “good as hell” when they were surprised by the singer on Wednesday night’s taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The bit, called “Undercover Sing,” brought fans into a room where they thought they would be listening to Lizzo’s new album “Special,” which was released last week. However, as they put on their headphones and began listening to the songs, the “Truth Hurts” singer, who was singing through a microphone in another room, customized the lyrics to each unsuspecting fan.

The first fan, Jason, who is currently a professional comedian in real estate school from Jacksonville, Florida, was shocked by the realization once Lizzo changed her “About Damn Time” lyrics to “In a minute, I’ma need a real estate agent from Jacksonville.” Not knowing how to respond, he simply played a game of pat-a-cake with the singer once she popped into the room he was in.

His reaction was much quieter than the next fan, who proceeded to scream, not believing the interaction was real, prompting Lizzo to tell the fan to pinch her to prove that it was actually her.

Another fan was surprised when the songwriter sang, “Hey there in the pinstripe vest, did that piercing hurt on your face?” to the tune of her new song “Special.” She then went on to sing, “Let me guess your zodiac sign,” and when the fan yelled out that she was a Virgo, Lizzo responded with, “I thought that you was a Taurus.”

Although, it did take a little longer for some to figure out the singer was actually there. When Lizzo crawled on all fours behind the couch one fan was sitting on, it wasn’t until she yelled, “Turn around!” that he realized she was in the room with him the entire time.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights 11:35/10:35c on ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Richards-Ross Shares The Pros And Cons Of Having A Multigenerational Household!

Sanya Richards-Ross and her family are bringing a fresh new storyline to this season of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta! The 4x Olympic Gold Medalist recently chatted with BET Lifestyle about her recent move to the ATL with her loved ones, along with why she loves her multigenerational household. Keep scrolling to get to know the RHOA newbie that deserves a gold medal for transparency!
ATLANTA, GA
HipHopDX.com

DaniLeigh Goes Off On Choreographer Over Prince Video: ‘Prince Ain’t Hire Shit!’

DaniLeigh has issued a scathing response to comments made by a choreographer she previously worked with while directing a video for late music icon Prince. On Friday (July 22), hours after explaining how she forged a relationship with the “Purple Rain” vocalist during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Lil Bebe” singer responded to disparaging statements made by choreographer Nicole Kirkland about her involvement with the production of Prince’s “Breakfast Can Wait” music video.
MUSIC
Refinery29

The Bittersweet Catharsis Of Bleeding: Saying Goodbye To My Period As A Trans Boi

Catharsis, derived from the ancient Greek 'katharsis', means the purification or purging of emotions. The philosopher Aristotle used it as a metaphor in Poetics to describe a shedding of emotion, the impact that witnessing tragedy has on the body. In medical terminology the word means to rid the body of catamenia – blood and other matter discharged from the womb – during menstruation.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Elle

Meghan Markle Praised By Royal Fans For Thoughtful Gesture

It seems that Meghan Markle is following in her late mother-in-law's footsteps, channeling the compassionate nature of Princess Diana on her latest public outing. ICYMI, this week the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband, Prince Harry, at the UN General Assembly in New York where he was giving a speech to honour Nelson Mandela. During the event, the Duke referenced the sweet moment he knew Meghan was his 'soulmate'.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Pink Sauce went viral on TikTok. But then it exploded (literally).

Notoriously close-lipped about what her sauce even tastes like, Pii spun the biggest internet mystery since cinnamon toast shrimp guy, earning herself internet fame (or infamy, depending on how you look at it). Before Pink Sauce, Pii had fewer than 1,000 followers on TikTok, but now she’s racked up more...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Lizzo
HipHopDX.com

Public Enemy's Flavor Flav Posts 3-Year-Old Son On Instagram For First Time

Los Angeles, CA – Public Enemy member Flavor Flav is the father to eight children, his youngest being 3-year-old Jordan. While the former Flavor of Love star initially questioned the paternity of his son, the 63-year-old Hip Hop legend has finally come to terms with the fact he did, in fact, father the child with his ex-manager Kate Gammell.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A Husband Blew Up at His Wife for Leaving Kids Home Alone & Reddit Thinks He’s Covered in Red Flags

Reddit is rallying around a mom who took to the “AITA” forum to share a very unpleasant interaction she had with her husband over the kids. The Reddit user explained that she has two kids (11M and 10F), and her husband has two daughters (18F and 15F). Her partner is a strict parent and protective, she said, but has a good relationship with her children.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage
hypebeast.com

Twitter Reacts to Jordan Peele's 'Nope' With Initial Thoughts

Jordan Peele‘s Nope has been the talk of the town in recent days, becoming one of the most highly anticipated films of the season. The director’s sci-fi take recently had its Los Angeles premiere, garnering immense praise with critics calling it his “most ambitious film” yet. The film, which just released today, sees Daniel Kaluuya star alongside Keke Palmer in this summer blockbuster. In a conversation with Variety, Peele discussed the film in length and the inspirations behind it,
INTERNET
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Fans Rejoice When Jerry Gergich from ‘Parks And Rec’ Cameos

Better Call Saul fans received a treat sweeter than Cinnabons last night: A Jim O’Heir cameo. Season 6, Episode 10, “Nippy” featured several astounding guest stars, including Pat Healy as Jeff the cab driver and Carol Burnett as his mother Marion. But Jim O’Heir’s cameo as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard was next-level. O’Heir, who has an illustrious acting career, is well known for his role as Jerry/Garry/Larry/Terry Gergich on Parks and Recreation. O’Heir absolutely thrived as Jerry, and many feel he was perfectly cast as Frank, too. Not every episode has to have you on the edge of your seat, boiling your...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Stranger Things 4’ Star Joseph Quinn Stopped By Immigration, Saved By the Power of Eddie Munson

The Hellfire Club has made its way to The Tonight Show and Joseph Quinn, the actor behind Eddie Munson, a beloved character from Stranger Things 4, stopped in for his talk show debut — except he almost didn’t make it there. The British actor explained to host Jimmy Fallon that while traveling, he was detained by immigration. “I was taken into, I guess you could call it more of a dungeon,” Quinn said. “And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Tony Dow, ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star, Still Alive — His Disraught Wife Mistakenly Believed He Was Dead

After a Facebook post announcing that Tony Dow, 77, had died, it has been reported that the Leave It To Beaver actor is actually still alive. The Facebook post, written by Dow’s management team and friends Frank Bilotta and Renee James, has since been taken down and his wife, Lauren, confirmed to CBS Sunday Morning that the actor is still alive and breathing, though he is on hospice care. His son, Christopher Dow, further confirmed the news to Fox News Digital, saying, “This is a difficult time. Yes, he is still alive but in his last hours. Under hospice care.” According to TMZ, his manager said...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Car Masters: Rust To Riches’ Season 4 Be on Netflix?

Buckle up, streamers. Season 4 of Car Masters: Rust To Riches is about to drop on Netflix!. The Gotham Garage crew didn’t quite get the bids they were looking for after creating a one-of-a-kind concept car and motorcycle. Eager to make some cash, the fourth season begins with the team working on two projects: creating a rat rod from scratch and making a customer’s Elite Laser 917 race-worthy. Future episodes of the season center on an upgrade-and-trade deal involving a 1957 Chevy and transforming a vintage Army ambulance into a party bus.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy