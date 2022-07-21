ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, WV

CDL training scheduled at New River CTC

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKs9l_0gnc1wjm00

GHENT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a Class A CDL training starting Aug. 15, 2022, at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent.

The Class A CDL training meets four days a week (Monday through Thursday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for six-weeks. Students receive 180 contact hours of training to prepare them for the driving test, and students are able to test on-site in the college’s truck on the last day of class.

Before the first day of class, CDL students must have a full Class E license for one year and obtain a Class A CDL learner’s permit.

Tuition for the CDL class is $2,200 and the testing fee is $100. New River CTC’s CDL class is approved for tuition assistance funding through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.

Preregistration is required for the class. Visit https://www.newriver.edu/cdl/ for information on upcoming classes or to register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Stuff the bus for Raleigh County Schools

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern Communications Radio Stations have invited residents of Raleigh County and beyond to come out for the second annual STUFF THE BUS event in support of Raleigh County Schools. The event – held with support from Access Health, New River Community and Technical College,...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Charleston High School All-Class Reunion

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston High School All-Class Reunion Weekend is August 5-7 with the centerpiece event Saturday, August 6 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center Elk River Atrium and Ballroom at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 for Saturday. The last day to purchase a ticket is July...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Clay County, Greenbrier County, and others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ghent, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia Teacher of the Year finalists announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Ten finalists have been chosen for West Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, the state Department of Education said. The finalists were picked from among each school district’s Teachers of the Year and represent elementary, middle and high school educators from all regions of the state, the department said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Bonnie's Bus Schedules Pair of Upcoming Stops in Harrison County

Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier, Wetzel, Harrison, and Preston counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:. Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm...
PRESTON, CT
Lootpress

Work resumes on Bluefield’s Grant Street Bridge

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Contractors have resumed work on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield. Construction on the new bridge was halted in May after contractors discovered soft rock on the building site which required adjusting their construction plans. Any changes to the plans must be approved by officials with the Norfolk Southern Railroad, over which the bridge passes.
BLUEFIELD, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Ctc#Community Education#Wioa#Workforce Heaps
WVNS

Raleigh County finalist for 2023 Teacher of the Year Award

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced 10 finalists, one of whom is a Raleigh County native, for the 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year. Finalists were selected among the Teachers of the Year from each school district. Recognizing these teachers is done in order to bring honor to the profession, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Accidents lead to major delays in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several accidents in Kanawha County are slowing traffic Monday afternoon. Dispatchers at Metro 911 said two eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Lee Street exit are shutdown. The accident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday. Charleston police are on the scene, and dispatchers said...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

GreenLight Dispensary opens in Beckley

Beckley – The legalization of medical marijuana has led to the rise of dispensaries throughout the state. Beckley has added another to aid those in need. GreenLight Dispensary opened its latest location on Robert C. Byrd Drive Saturday afternoon, offering a limited array of products including flowers, concentrated oil and cartridges for those with an eligible medical card.
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
wvexplorer.com

The full tale of West Virginia's remarkable Greenbrier Ghost

LEWISBURG, W.Va.—Whether or not you believe in ghosts, it's a fact that a ghost enters the lawbooks in West Virginia. The account of the "Greenbrier Ghost," as the specter of the late Zona Heaster Shue came to be known, has been retold time and again, but, as is the case in most such tales, the earliest versions are often the most true-to-form. Thus, we've endeavored to reprint the story as it appeared in the New York Sunday American not long after the death of its antagonist. The account as it appeared in about 1910, here follows.
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Quarters bring people to see New River Gorge Bridge

Just because the New River Gorge Bridge is featured on the back of one of the United States quarters, the coin representing the Mountain State, people are flocking to the national park near Fayetteville in droves. That’s the word from interpretive park rangerswith the National Park Service. “Lots of...
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Multiple crews respond to residential fire in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Firefighters from the Beckley Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in Beckley. Crews are on the scene of the fie on the corner of Booth Avenue and Kanawha Street across from Historic Black Knight Municipal Park. The cause of the fire is unknown at this point. But […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

NRGRDA Convenes July 21 Meeting to Discuss New River Gorge Infrastructure, Seeking Solutions and Funding to Address Critical Priorities

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) convened a. Jina Belcher, NRGRDA executive director, said the meeting to discuss infrastructure priorities throughout the communities adjacent to the nation’s newest national park was driven by the availability of Adam Ortiz, Director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Region III. “Mr. Ortiz’s visit to Summers County offered a ripe opportunity to convene key stakeholders to delve into barriers to implementation of infrastructure projects and explore reworking existing tools so that the unprecedented amount of infrastructure funding is more easily accessed.”
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

WVSP announce DUI checkpoint in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6:00 pm to 12:00 am.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Midland Trail looks for Moore success

When Frank Isaacs was named head football coach at Midland Trail in 2015, the Patriots were struggling. At a time when the Patriots were considered an easy win, Isaacs restored the pride that had made his alma mater a perennial playoff contender back in the day. However, after leading Trail...
HICO, WV
WSAZ

Woman hit by train identified

PRATT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Carrie Lee Adkins, 30, of Paint Creek, WV. ORIGINAL: A woman died when she was hit by a train Sunday morning according to Kanawha County Deputies. Deputies said the woman was walking on the train tracks in Pratt W.Va....
PRATT, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy