CDL training scheduled at New River CTC

GHENT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a Class A CDL training starting Aug. 15, 2022, at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent.

The Class A CDL training meets four days a week (Monday through Thursday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for six-weeks. Students receive 180 contact hours of training to prepare them for the driving test, and students are able to test on-site in the college’s truck on the last day of class.

Before the first day of class, CDL students must have a full Class E license for one year and obtain a Class A CDL learner’s permit.

Tuition for the CDL class is $2,200 and the testing fee is $100. New River CTC’s CDL class is approved for tuition assistance funding through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.

Preregistration is required for the class. Visit https://www.newriver.edu/cdl/ for information on upcoming classes or to register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).

New River CTC’s Workforce Education Division provides community education classes and employable educational opportunities including noncredit courses, workforce development programs and customized training.