Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - LeMarr Washington, Jr., 22, of Sheboygan faces one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection with a July 4 shooting near 10th and Michigan in Sheboygan. Police responded after 11 p.m. and found a man who'd been shot on the steps of a home in the...
A 33-year-old Sheboygan woman was arrested after a firey crash in the Town of New Holstein early Monday morning. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports getting the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday of a car on fire in a field off County Highway “A” north of Foundry Road, just southwest of New Holstein. Responders found a vehicle rolled over and on fire with a 44-year-old man trapped inside. Police, fire and EMS units were able to quickly remove him from from the vehicle, but had to perform lifesaving efforts before flighting him to Theda Clark Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after a fiery crash in Calumet County Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the Sheboygan resident was arrested on a charge of Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence. The victim of the crash is in critical but stable condition.
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in the theft of a rare coin. The suspects are accused of stealing the coin from an antique store in the Village of Denmark. It happened July 25. The department did not identify the store or the type of coin stolen. They described the coin as “rare.”
TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. - An 8-month-old boy is dead after a semi tractor/trailer crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25. A Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says multiple 911 calls came in about this incident just after 6 p.m. Officials say the semi had been traveling southbound on I-41 when it veered off the interstate through the fence line, crossed the frontage road, and crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road.
VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the serious traffic accident on Green Valley Road in the Town of Vinland. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., the Winnebago County 911 Communications Center received multiple calls about a semi that had been involved in a crash.
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A 36-year-old Howard man is jailed on a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Investigators say he shot a woman in the head, but she survived and appeared in court Monday to speak out. Joseph Vandertie was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of...
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old man was trapped inside a burning vehicle early Monday morning and the driver was arrested, reports northeast Wisconsin deputies. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were notified of a rolled-over vehicle and a field fire on CTH A north of Foundry Rd. in the Town of New Holstein around 2:30 a.m. on July 25.
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, July 24, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
A Manitowoc woman has been arrested after she was caught stealing from her employer. Officers were sent to the Manitowoc Dollar Tree just before 11:00 on Sunday, July 17th after the store’s assistant manager reported an employee had taken $150 from her register. The store manager and assistant manager...
HOWARD (NBC 26) — A man is facing an attempted homicide charge after a woman was shot in Howard on Saturday. Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 1007 Alta Street in the Village of Howard for a report of a disturbance on Saturday night at around 9:31 p.m.
FRANCIS CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Just short of two hours after a crash closed all lanes of I-43 northbound in Manitowoc County, the highway is back open. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation say that the crash is cleared and all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. and was cleared around 1:25 p.m.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – With the trial of the primary suspect in a murder now scheduled for Sept. 12, the cases two co-defendants were postponed Monday. Pedro Santiago-Marquez is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and being party to mutilating a corpse in connection with the Sept. 27 murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos.
Wisconsin is part of a 5-state midwestern law enforcement effort by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration next week. Manitowoc Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News that “Speed Awareness Day” is next Wednesday, July 27th. “If you’re out on the road we will have extra enforcement, specifically...
(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured after an industrial warehouse fire in Green Bay Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of Liberty Street around 4:00 p.m at Convergen Energy. Green Bay Battalion Chief Dave Kolz said...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Shawano Avenue Sunday due to a traffic incident. Authorities say the accident happened near the 1200 block of Shawano Avenue. The road is now closed from Oneida Street to Ridge Road because a power pole was hit in the accident.
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in an Oconto home were quick to call 911 on Sunday afternoon after detecting a possible gas leak in their home. According to the Oconto Fire and Rescue Department, just before 12:30 p.m., crews responded to a report of a gas leak at a two-story home located on the 400 block of Jones Avenue.
Comments / 1