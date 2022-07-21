Mets have 'engaged' with Red Sox, Cubs about Dominic Smith trade: Report

The Mets have reportedly “engaged” with the Red Sox and Cubs about a trade for Dominic Smith, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray .

Smith was mentioned in trade talks before the season began, but a reported deal with the Padres fell through due to Chris Paddack’s medicals, and when rosters were trimmed down, Smith was spared while Robinson Cano was cut. But since then, Smith has struggled at the plate, spent time in the minors, and appears to be a player poised for a change-of-scenery initiative.

Smith is slashing .186/.287/.256 on the season, another season of struggles after a very promising 2020 campaign. With little playing time, he seems like a prime candidate to be moved as New York looks to make offensive upgrades.

When it comes to the Cubs, the Mets could be looking for a strong catching upgrade in Wilson Contreras, who is likely on the trading block while James McCann continues to battle injuries for the Mets.

