Mets place Dominic Smith on 10-day IL

By Ryan Chichester
 5 days ago

The Mets have placed Dominic Smith on the IL after he rolled his ankle on Saturday in a win against the Cubs, the second game of a doubleheader.

Per the team, the IL stint is retroactive to July 17.

Smith did not play on Sunday, the final game before the All-Star break, after undergoing an MRI.

It is the latest bump in another rough season for Smith, who holds a .560 OPS on the season and has yet to go deep once in 2022. He has endured Triple-A stints and trade rumors as well, with the deadline fast approaching.

Yankees reportedly get some good news on Michael King front

The Yankee bullpen suffered a crushing blow by losing Michael King to an elbow fracture last week, but according to Jon Heyman, the righty reliever may have avoided the worst. Per Heyman, King’s UCL is said to look “pretty good for a pitcher,” meaning Tommy John surgery won’t be necessary, and that King will only need surgery to repair the elbow fracture. So, instead of King being out the rest of this season and likely all of next season, there is now hope that King could be ready as soon as spring training next year.
