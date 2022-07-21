Mets place Dominic Smith on 10-day IL
The Mets have placed Dominic Smith on the IL after he rolled his ankle on Saturday in a win against the Cubs, the second game of a doubleheader.
Per the team, the IL stint is retroactive to July 17.
Smith did not play on Sunday, the final game before the All-Star break, after undergoing an MRI.
It is the latest bump in another rough season for Smith, who holds a .560 OPS on the season and has yet to go deep once in 2022. He has endured Triple-A stints and trade rumors as well, with the deadline fast approaching.
Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1
Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch
Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)
Comments / 0