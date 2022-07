MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors has voted to sunset the county’s so-called ‘wheel tax’ in a decision made Tuesday. The extra $20 per vehicle fee for most passenger cars had been in place since 2018. It was supposed to be temporary, but supervisors had been renewing it each year since then. This despite multiple calls to get rid of the fee each year.

