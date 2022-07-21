ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Semi Jackknifes Blocking Lanes on Golden State Freeway

 5 days ago

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi jackknifed blocking lanes on the I-5 (Golden State Freeway) in the Castaic community of Los Angeles County early Thursday morning, July 21, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obn4b_0gnbwfTy00
Oscar Sol / KNN

California Highway Patrol from Castaic responded to a traffic collision of a semi-truck hauling an aluminum trailer versus the center divider northbound Golden State Freeway just south of Hasley Canyon Road at 12:32 a.m.

CHP blocked off the # 1, # 2 and # 3 lanes for a heavy duty tow truck. Around 12:52 a.m., a SigAlert was issued for all three lanes for two hours.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the collision was unknown at the time this report.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

