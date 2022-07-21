ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board of State Canvassers declines to certify payday lending measure for November ballot

By Clara Hendrickson, Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Michigan's Board of State Canvassers Thursday declined to certify a proposal to cap interest and fees on payday loans to appear on the November ballot.

The move was recommended by Bureau of Elections' staff whose review of voter signatures filed to put the Michiganders for Fair Lending proposal on the ballot this fall estimated that organizers fell tens of thousands of signatures short of submitting the number required.

The Board of State Canvassers unanimously adopted the staff's recommendation to deny the payday lending petition.

Organizers filed just over 392,000 voter signatures, but the review of a random sample of those submitted estimated that the group only collected 274,668 valid signatures.

Michigan law requires at least 340,047 signatures to let voters adopt proposals to change state law. Most of the signatures reviewed were deemed invalid largely due to clerical errors, according to the Bureau of Elections report .

Organizers from Michiganders for Fair Lending did not appear at the Thursday meeting of the Board of State Canvassers to lobby the panel to certify its petition.

The group expressed dismay with the board's vote, but vowed to continue advocating for the proposed changes in the initiative.

"Michiganders for Fair Lending is disappointed that this year’s petition drive fell short of the signature requirement," said Michiganders for Fair Lending spokesperson Josh Hovey in a statement Thursday. "Despite today's decision by the Board of State Canvassers, our coalition for fair lending remains motivated and dedicated to payday lending reform."

The payday lending measure sought to bar payday lenders from charging interest or fees exceeding 36% annually. It would have also voided transactions above that rate, required a consumer warning spelling out the maximum allowable rate and empowered the Attorney General's Office to prosecute those who charged above it.

Michiganders for Fair Lending was the only initiative petition campaign that filed in time to qualify for the November ballot.

The board is expected to soon decide whether two constitutional amendments will appear on the November ballot: Promote the Vote 2022 would expand access to absentee voting in Michigan and Reproductive Freedom for All would enshrine a right to an abortion in Michigan's constitution.

The board must decide whether the amendments qualify for the ballot at least two months before the Nov. 8 election.

An amendment to change term limits and create financial disclosure requirements for state elected leaders already secured a spot on the ballot when lawmakers approved the measure for a vote this fall. The proposal would reduce the total number of years a state lawmaker can serve from 14 years to 12 years, but allow a lawmaker to serve all 12 years in either legislative chamber.

Clara Hendrickson fact-checks Michigan issues and politics as a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Make a tax-deductible contribution to support her work at bit.ly/freepRFA . Contact her at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on Twitter @clarajanehen .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Board of State Canvassers declines to certify payday lending measure for November ballot

The Detroit Free Press

Michigan primary election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

We’re pleased to offer the candidates’ responses, in their own words, to questions on key issues. This guide offers information about elections in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties as well as state wide races. Only candidates with competitive party primaries were asked to participate in this edition of the voter guide. For example, we sent questionnaires to the five Republican gubernatorial candidates vying for their party's nomination, but not Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. While her name is in the guide and appears on the Aug. 2 ballot, she does not have a primary opponent, and will advance to the November general election.
WAYNE, MI
