ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie man accused of driving more than 100 mph, having BAC 3 times legal limit in deadly crash

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsa6N_0gnbva6Y00

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged in a deadly New Year’s Day crash in which he allegedly reached speeds of more than 100 mph while also driving drunk.

Police say the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on January 1, 2022 at the 59.5 mile marker in between the Jonesville/Seymour and Walesboro exits.

A 40-year-old woman died in the crash, and multiple other people were hurt.

Investigators says one of the drivers, Marcus Abram, 26, admitted to deputies that he drank earlier that night but refused testing.

The Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team concluded that Abram was traveling over 100 mph prior to striking a vehicle that was pulled over in the median.

According to the sheriff’s office, blood results showed Abram to be three times the legal BAC limit at the time of the crash.

Abram was charged on July 11 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and operating a vehicle while intoxicated – with a previous conviction.

He turned himself in to the Bartholomew County Jail on July 15.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX59

IMPD search for Jeep tied to deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Jeep Patriot involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s northeast side early Sunday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of E. 56th Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling east […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man sentenced for gun charge after welfare check arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after an arrest that stemmed from a welfare check in 2020. In September 2020, Broden Burgess was in the parking lot of a Kroger experiencing an apparent mental health crisis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived to find him incoherent.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bartholomew County, IN
Bartholomew County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after police find he was making meth in his backyard

BEDFORD – On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 1:38 p.m., a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy, received a call from a concerned citizen reporting that her father was remodeling a home at 30 South Teddy Bird Lane and was concerned for a female at the home because 20-year-old Dylan Lagle had threatened her and was acting erratically, and was possibly making meth at the home.
BEDFORD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bac#Driving#Jonesville Seymour#Walesboro
wrtv.com

Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-65. Troopers responded to the 105.5 mile marker just after midnight Sunday. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail before crossing all three lanes and hitting the concrete median wall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured after multiple hit-and-runs overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating two hit-and-runs overnight that left one person dead and another injured. The first happened in the 3300 block of North Post Road just after 11:00 Saturday night. A man was riding his bicycle when a car came along, hit the man, and fled the scene. The second happened just after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead after being hit by car on Indy’s east side, possibly intentional

UPDATE: Officials confirmed that the victim in this incident has died. The victim was identified Monday as 28-year-old woman Mary Adame by the coroner’s office. INDIANAPOLIS — One adult is in critical condition after being hit Saturday evening by a car on Indianapolis’s east side. Police said that there is a possibility it was intentional. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy