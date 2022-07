I’m calf-deep in a tide pool at Estero Bluffs State Park, just north of Cayucos on California’s Central Coast. My eyes are down, on the lookout for a choice ribbon of kombu or ruffle-edged piece of sea lettuce. My guide, Spencer Marley of Marley Family Seaweeds, alerts me to a lime-colored shape beneath the surface, slowly moving away from shore. “There’s a great piece!” he says, and I enthusiastically slide my net into the water, scooping up a long but delicate-looking strand of Ulva, or edible green algae.

CAYUCOS, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO