Apple and T-Mobile team up for new ‘Apple Business Essentials’ service with the Uncarrier’s Ultimate+ plan

By Michael Potuck
9to5Mac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile has launched its newest unlimited plan today, Ultimate+ for iPhone that’s focused on small businesses. Notably, the plan features a service that no other carrier includes at the moment: the new Apple Business Essentials plan that features device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud storage. T-Mobile and...

Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
#Apple News#T Mobile#New Iphone#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Uncarrier#Ultimate#Apple Business Essentials
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

You need to clear the cache on your phone, here's how and why

There’s nothing worse than having a smartphone acting not-so-smart. Sometimes, your phone slows down in performance because of it has a full cache which you can clear in very quick and easy steps. What is the cache?. When you browse the internet on your phone or use apps, the...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Verizon Wireless Consumers Leave as Price Hikes Start Showing Up on Bills

Verizon on Friday said it lost wireless consumers and saw revenue growth inch up in the second quarter as inflation and a challenging economic environment hit the carrier hard. Verizon lost 215,000 consumer postpaid phone subscriptions, the metric used by the industry as a key indicator of success because it...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
SlashGear

How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone

Spyware is a constant annoyance at best (and danger at worst) for any device connected to the internet, which is something Android users know all too well. From innocent-looking apps quietly taking control of phones to fraudulent system updates, the nefarious software seems to be everywhere, and it's almost never easy to deal with once it takes root. The best way to counteract spyware is to avoid getting it on your system in the first place.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

T-Mobile launches new Android tablet, offers it for free

T-Mobile announced a new wave of Back-to-School deals, which also includes a free Android tablet that has just joined the Un-carrier’s portfolio, the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2. More importantly, both new and existing customers can get the Android tablet for free either in stores or online, although adding a qualifying tablet line is required.
RETAIL
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Spanish-language sports and entertainment are going mobile and only the Un-carrier is giving its customers a front row seat to all the action. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will give its customers a full year subscription to ViX+, which will be loaded with 10,000 hours of original Spanish-language series, movies, news and live sports. Delivering more than 4,000 hours of live soccer in the U.S., ViX+ is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the U.S. with coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League matches. And who doesn’t need a break when everything costs more these days? A year of ViX+ on Us for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers with eligible plans is $84 back in their pockets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006194/en/ T-Mobile Gives Customers ViX+ on Us. Original series, exclusive movies and best of live sports from the premium Spanish-language streaming service will be available to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers for a year on us. (Graphic: Business Wire)
UEFA

