As Bob Dylan once sang, "The Times They Are A-Changin." Spotted first by 9to5Google, iPhone and iPad users looking to subscribe to Netflix from the video streamer's App Store app are now being directed by Netflix to an external website. From the site, iOS and iPadOS users can sign up for service from Netflix. This is in line with Apple's recent decision to allow what are known as "reader apps" (apps that deliver digital content) to link to their own external websites to help subscribers sign-up and manage their accounts.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO