Rutgers football recruiting Tyseer Denmark set to cut down his list

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Four-star wide receiver Tyseer Denmark is set to narrow his list of top programs with a cutdown to 12 programs coming soon

One of the top recruits in the class of 2024, Denmark announced on Wednesday that he is going to be rolling out with his top dozen programs on July 22.

The wide receiver at Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA) is ranked the No. 123 player in the country according to Rivals. He is the fourth-best player in Pennsylvania and the No. 16 wide receiver in the nation.

Denmark holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas and Rutgers. He recently gave an update on his recruitment, including his thoughts on Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers in his recruitment.

He tweeted about his cut down to 12 teams on Wednesday evening:

Denmark is also notorious for his strong work ethic, including running routes on Easter Sunday.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Denmark is favored to Ohio State at 37 percent. Penn State is second (16.6 percent), Rutgers is third (7.4 percent). Notre Dame is fourth (6.2 percent).

