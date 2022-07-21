Whitehaven man indicted after woman found shot dead under his truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Whitehaven has been indicted on murder charges after a woman’s body was found under his unoccupied truck.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said that 34-year-old Christian Pitts has been indicted on counts of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to the DA’s Office, the incident happened around 3 am on Jan. 15 on the 5100 block of Winchester Road.

Police found the body of 34-year-old Bonnie Payne under Pitt’s white pickup truck. They said she was shot more than a dozen times.

The DA’s Office said a witness described the shooter and told police which way he was heading, which led police to arrest Pitts less than a mile away.

Records state Pitts said he was sleeping in his truck when he heard something. Pitts said he got out and struggled with a woman who was under his truck and then “blacked out.”

Pitts is being held on a $200,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for July 25, 2022.