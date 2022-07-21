ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Whitehaven man indicted after woman found shot dead under his truck

By Stuart Rucker
 5 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Whitehaven has been indicted on murder charges after a woman’s body was found under his unoccupied truck.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said that 34-year-old Christian Pitts has been indicted on counts of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to the DA’s Office, the incident happened around 3 am on Jan. 15 on the 5100 block of Winchester Road.

Police found the body of 34-year-old Bonnie Payne under Pitt’s white pickup truck. They said she was shot more than a dozen times.

The DA’s Office said a witness described the shooter and told police which way he was heading, which led police to arrest Pitts less than a mile away.

Records state Pitts said he was sleeping in his truck when he heard something. Pitts said he got out and struggled with a woman who was under his truck and then “blacked out.”

Pitts is being held on a $200,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for July 25, 2022.

WREG

Recent arrests spotlight spike in carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man and woman have been charged Tuesday for carjackings that took place the same day. Memphis police have named Allencia Dansberry and Devin Dean as the two responsible for carjackings. Police arrested them both at a south Memphis hotel. “What I am is appalled and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One man dead in Helena shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot dead Tuesday morning in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. The city’s police chief said officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a shooting at Hawkins and Mooney Street. When they arrived, they found a man inside a black car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the […]
HELENA, AR
WREG

Ark. man in custody, accused of shooting wife in neck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Tuesday in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas and charged with shooting his wife in the neck. Police said the shooting happened July 18 in the 100 block of Elm Street. The victim told officers her husband, Johnny Otey, shot her. She was taken to Regional One in Memphis, and is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Hawthorne Street near the Evergreen Historic District. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they received a call about the shooting at 10:28 p.m. Sunday night. When FOX13′s crew arrived, Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man in critical condition and suspect flees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is now in critical condition after being shot at 4138 Wilmette Ave. around 9 p.m. Sunday night, July 24. Memphis Police Department said the male suspect fled the scene. According to MPD, no arrest have been made at this time. Anyone who has any...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in Midtown shooting on Hawthorne

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect tonight after a shooting in the Evergreen neighborhood of Midtown left a man dead. People who live along this road really have been left shaken…those we talked to believe this was a home invasion. A calm, quiet afternoon off Hawthorne Street. This comes after violence rocked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
