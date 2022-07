The Town of Ashland City is accepting applications for the Parks Maintenance position. The job summary stats that this employee is under the general direction of the Parks and Recreation Director. This employee performs required maintenance, mowing and cleaning of all city parks, athletic fields, park building and structures and other city properties. Assists in the preparation of special events. Assists other divisions and departments as assigned.

ASHLAND CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO