Shots fired at burglary suspect in Englewood

After CBS4 Investigates reported about an alleged contractor scam in early July, one woman says she's finally getting paid back the money she thought was gone forever. It all started when Pat Barash, who owns several apartment rentals in the metro area, needed some carpeting work done in one of her rental units in Aurora.She hired Abercrombie Carpets and Floors, owned by Michael Tobin, of Golden, to do the work. She says he took some measurements and gave her an estimate.She says he asked for an $1,100 deposit and said she could pay him the remainder once the work was...

AURORA, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO