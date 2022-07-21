ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, CO

Shots fired at burglary suspect in Englewood

9News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn officer fired at a burglary...

www.9news.com

KKTV

3 suspects on the run after a deadly shooting in Colorado

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for three suspects they believe are responsible for a deadly shooting that was carried out in Commerce City. Police were called to the 5400 block of Leyden Street Monday morning at about 2:10 and found a man who had been shot. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but eventually passed away. Detective believe the man killed had been robbed.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Man found dead in Broomfield apartment; juvenile in custody

DENVER – A juvenile was arrested early Monday morning after a man was found dead inside an apartment at a complex near 120th Avenue and Main Street in Broomfield. Broomfield police said officers were called to the apartment just after 1 a.m. on what they called a “disturbance.” Inside, they found a man dead at the scene and took the juvenile into custody.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 juvenile in custody in Broomfield investigation

Police in Broomfield are investigating a death after an overnight disturbance at the Academy Place Apartments located at 7105 W. 120th Ave, near the intersection of 120th Avenue and Main Street. Officers were called to the apartment complex just after 1 a.m. on reports of a disturbance.When they arrived, they found a deceased adult male inside one of the units. A juvenile was taken into custody at the scene. Police continue to investigate what led up to the disturbance. They said there is no danger to the community. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Adams and Broomfield County Coroner's Office.
BROOMFIELD, CO
FOX31 Denver

Body found near popular trailhead, homicide suspected

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspected homicide is under investigation in Boulder County after someone was found dead near the Realization Point trailhead west of the city. First responders got the call before 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, and found the body of a female near the trailhead just off Flagstaff Road, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators believe the victim and the suspect or suspects likely knew each other, and there is no threat to the public.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman allegedly scammed by contractor paid back in full, following CBS4 investigation

After CBS4 Investigates reported about an alleged contractor scam in early July, one woman says she's finally getting paid back the money she thought was gone forever. It all started when Pat Barash, who owns several apartment rentals in the metro area, needed some carpeting work done in one of her rental units in Aurora.She hired Abercrombie Carpets and Floors, owned by Michael Tobin, of Golden, to do the work. She says he took some measurements and gave her an estimate.She says he asked for an $1,100 deposit and said she could pay him the remainder once the work was...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Woman hit, killed in hit-and-run crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for the person who hit and killed a woman on Saturday night. LPD posted to Facebook on Saturday around 11 a.m. that they were investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian near 1st Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. A...
LAKEWOOD, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect still at large

DENVER (KDVR) – A shooting that occurred early Saturday morning has left one man dead and now the Denver Police Department is looking for the person responsible. At roughly 3:37 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Monaco Parkway in the area along the northern border of the Montclair neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2 dead, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Denver

Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Denver. It happened early Sunday morning at Santa Fe Drive and West Mississippi Avenue. Police said a truck was driving the wrong way down Santa Fe and crashed into an SUV. The driver and the passenger in the SUV were both killed. Three people were inside the truck and they are expected to survive. The driver of the truck is being held on tentative charges of vehicular homicide and assault.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Deadly motorcycle crash closes I-25 offramp

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police shut down the offramp from northbound Interstate 25 onto Arapahoe Road after a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and police said the motorcycle driver was the only person involved. The driver died at the scene and the investigation is still underway.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO

