New Wawa location opens in Langhorne, Pennsylvania

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Single and double lane closures are scheduled at night next week on Interstate 95 in Delaware County between the U.S. 322/Commodore Barry Bridge (Exit 4) and Route 420 (Exit 9A/9B) interchanges for paving, patching and bridge repair under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
