New Wawa location opens in Langhorne, Pennsylvania

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Sesame Place in Bucks County is getting national attention after a viral video allegedly shows a costumed character ignoring two Black girls. The family believes the snub was racially motivated, sparking controversy across the nation. The video went viral last week and now CBS3 is hearing from a grandmother who says she had a similar experience at the theme park. “The picture speaks for itself, she just turned around the other way and I just snapped the picture,” Gloria Alford said. It’s a moment frozen in time. A memory a Camden grandmother says she would rather forget. “I’m glad it’s...

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO