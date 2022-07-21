ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Live updates: Deion Sanders, Jackson State football players speak at SWAC Media Day 2022

By Khari Thompson, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0XV7_0gnbofCI00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Between coach Deion Sanders, cornerback Travis Hunter, and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State has plenty of star power representing the Tigers at SWAC Media Day.

Hunter is the highest-rated recruit to speak at Thursday's event during the recruiting rankings era. Shedeur Sanders is the first college football players to sign an NIL deal with Gatorade. Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is adding to his legacy with success as a coach.

The trio will speak at the Sheraton Hotel. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Sanders recently announced that he will donate half of his salary to finish football facility renovations on time before the season starts. He also said that Jackson State is discussing potential conference realignment options.

PRIME DONATION:Deion Sanders will donate half of his salary to Jackson State to complete football facility

WEIGHING THE OPTIONS:Deion Sanders says Jackson State is 'already speaking about' conference realignment

NEW COMMERCIAL:Deion Sanders and Nick Saban team up for new Aflac commercial after NIL accusations

