ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Affogato - Announcement Trailer

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at Affogato to meet the characters and more in...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

All games included in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

In March 2022, PlayStation’s State of Play event unveiled a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles compilation, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. The compilation is set to release sometime in 2022, featuring 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games from the 1980s and 1990s. All titles get new HD textures and save states, as well as other features when possible.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Ubisoft Have Cancelled Two Of Their Biggest Upcoming Games

Seemingly out of nowhere, Ubisoft have cancelled two major upcoming titles, as well as a further two unannounced games, according to VGC. Reportedly, during a financial call, the company announced that the games were scrapped because of the “changing financial environment”, but no further details were given. As for the titles in question? None other than Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Reportedly Planning to Already Cancel New Multiplayer Game

Ubisoft is reportedly planning to already cancel a multiplayer game that the publisher only released a little under two months ago. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Roller Champions, which is a 3v3 sports-centric multiplayer title. And while the release of Roller Champions is something that was a long time coming given that it was first announced back in 2019, it sounds like Ubisoft is already giving up on the project.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Video Game
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Gives Goku's New Ultra Instinct Form an Official Title

Dragon Ball Super has given Goku and his other Z-Fighters plenty of transformations over the course of the sequel series, with Goku's Ultra Instinct being one of the most recognizable new forms. With the form giving Goku silver hair at its peak, the Granolah The Survivor Arc saw the Saiyan warrior exploring some new aspects of the transformation as the official website for the Shonen franchise has confirmed the name of Son Goku's latest power-up in his battle against Gas of the Heeters.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Officially Announced as Part of Marvel Phase 5

Justice, like lightning... Careful Marvel observers have predicted it was coming, and they were correct: The next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will include a version of the Thunderbolts. The super-team, first created in the 1990s by writer Kurt Busiek and artist Mark Bagley, have one of the most interesting (and complicated) histories at Marvel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases English Dub Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero isn't just bringing back some familiar foes to face off against Gohan and Piccolo while Goku and Vegeta are off-world, it's throwing a few new villains into the mix via two androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. With the shonen movie having a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the film created by Toei Animation has dropped a new English trailer to get fans in North America prepared for its August 18th release date.
COMICS
Popculture

HBO Max Losing Iconic Anime Series

HBO Max's anime catalogue is dwindling yet again. Months after dozens of anime titles departed the streaming service, Inuyasha, the anime based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi, is scheduled to exit HBO Max in August, two years after it first joined the streamer's lineup.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New GTA Online Cars Spotted Ahead of Full Reveal

There's a new GTA Online update on the way, and in case you hadn't heard, it's bringing with it some more vehicles that'll be available for purchase. We know some broad details about some of those, but not specifics just yet. The newest trailer for the Criminal Enterprises update as well as some images shared on Rockstar Games' newswire posts appear to have shown off some of the new cars already, however, and players have taken notice.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Disney+ delivers first looks of new Spider-Man, X-Men, Groot and Marvel Zombies animated series

Marvel Studios officially revealed the first looks for all the new original animated series coming to Disney+ on Twitter. “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” is set to premiere in 2024, “X-Men ‘97” will arrive in the fall of 2023, season two of “What If…?” gets released in early 2023, among other announcements like “Marvel Zombies” and the very adorable “I Am Groot” trailer.
TV SERIES
IGN

Dragonheir: Silent Gods - Tell Your Own Story in This Multiplayer RPG

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is an upcoming party-based online multiplayer role-playing game that is set in a world filled with magic and dragons. Players will become the chosen one and embark on a journey to save a world that was nearly destroyed during a battle of the dragon gods. Dragonheir is...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

A Diablo: Immortal Bug Is Costing Players 'Millions' of XP

Diablo: Immortal players have reportedly lost millions of XP through a Battle Pass bug that's persisted despite developer Blizzard issuing a hotfix for the issue. As reported by PCGamesN, players earlier in July said they weren't receiving XP rewards for progressing the game's Battle Pass, which accumulated into millions of experience points being lost.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Medieval - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Medieval, an upcoming movie starring Ben Foster, Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine, and Til Schweiger. Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of the greatest warriors in history. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battled for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Zizka (Ben Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected and obeyed, no matter what.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy