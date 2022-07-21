ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite - No Sweat Summer Trailer

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for Fortnite's No Sweat Summer event, where you can challenge friends to boat races, vote...

Upworthy

Women reveal 25 unspoken 'girl code' rules they quietly follow in their everyday life

So much of being a woman is such a universal experience that most women across the world are wired to recognize when a fellow female is in danger or in need of some nonjudgmental assistance. This was demonstrated in a viral Reddit thread a few years ago when thousands of r/AskReddit community members responded to this query by u/YeerLord591: "Girls of Reddit what is an unspoken rule of Girl Code?"
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings

Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
Motherly

To the magical aunt who loves my kids more than life 💜

I always thought my sister would be a great aunt. She is super fun, loves kids, and has endless energy for adventures. But it has been such a joy to see that not only is she a loving adult in the lives of my kids; she’s becoming something so much more: a safe space, a confidant, a partner in ice creams and kindergarten confessions and anytime FaceTime calls.
The Independent

Voices: A letter to someone I love – whose heart is breaking

I know how hard this is. It is the summer holidays – and your best friend’s last day at school. After that her family will move away and she will start at a new school. I’m sorry that you are so cut up about it. I’m not sure I’ve seen you quite so devastated before.It feels like the end of your friendship, I know. It won’t be, but I know it feels like that. Everything will be more difficult. I have been through exactly the same thing. I won’t tell you I know exactly how it feels, because – the...
IGN

Call of Duty: Warzone - Rebirth of the Dead Trailer

Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone's Rebirth of the Dead, a limited-time mode that allows Operators to become zombies in a mini-royale, where up to 40 players drop in as part of a Quad. Rebirth of the Dead arrives on July 27, 2022.
IGN

The Wild West

Featuring tense duels, booby traps and an enemies-turned-allies storyline, Live A Live's Wild West chapter is one of its more story-focused attractions. While an epic gunfight is at the centre of the tale, a lot of the build-up to that battle sees us talking with locals, preparing traps and learning more about our mysterious protagonist: Sundown.
IGN

Medieval - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Medieval, an upcoming movie starring Ben Foster, Sophie Lowe, Michael Caine, and Til Schweiger. Inspired by the true story of Jan Žižka, one of the greatest warriors in history. After the death of its reigning emperor, the Holy Roman Empire is plummeting into chaos while feuding brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battled for control of the empty throne. Daring and righteous mercenary leader Jan Zizka (Ben Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Michael Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancée, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's rise to power alongside the corrupt King Sigismund. Jan believes that Kings are the right hand of God and should be respected and obeyed, no matter what.
IGN

How to Use XL Candy in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go introduced XL Candy at the end of 2020. XL Candy is different from regular Candy in that it is able to level up your Pokemon past Level 40. XL Candy is much rarer to receive. We will go through the different methods to obtain XL Candy. You need...
IGN

Serum, a First-Person Survival Game, Announced

Developer Game Island has announced Serum, a first-person survival game for PC in which you must craft, hunt, adapt, and survive in a forest that's been posioned by the titular serum. Game Island says there will be safe zones and shelters where you can craft weapons and traps and prepare...
IGN

The Best Horror Board Games for 2022

It's never a bad time to play a horror board game. There's something about zombies, ghosts, werewolves, and other nightmares that are a great fit for huddling around a table with your friends. The horror genre is filled to the brim with great games, and below we've assembled some of the best.
