Fortnite - No Sweat Summer Trailer

I know how hard this is. It is the summer holidays – and your best friend’s last day at school. After that her family will move away and she will start at a new school. I’m sorry that you are so cut up about it. I’m not sure I’ve seen you quite so devastated before.It feels like the end of your friendship, I know. It won’t be, but I know it feels like that. Everything will be more difficult. I have been through exactly the same thing. I won’t tell you I know exactly how it feels, because – the...

