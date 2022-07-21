ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He's A Special Player' - Manchester United Winger Anthony Elanga On Christian Eriksen

By Rhys James
 5 days ago

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga has spoken about new signing Christian Eriksen, calling him a "Special player".

The Denmark international recovered well from his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 and was signed on a free transfer after his short-term contract with Brentford ended at the end of last season.

With years of Premier League experience and having played in a Champions League final, he will no doubt bring a lot of quality and experience to the midfield.

Elanga, from Sweden, told club media : “Another Scandinavian in the team is special. That makes three of us now in the team and it’ll be nice to meet him and play with him.”

“He’s a special player, a really good player and I’ve played against him. I had the honour to play against him last season and you could see his qualities from there. I feel like he’ll be a great contributor to the team.”

He finished: “I’m really looking forward to playing with him [Eriksen] and hopefully he’ll put some balls in behind for me to run on to. That will be nice!”

The 30-year-old played a total of 11 games for The Bees last season, making his debut in February. He started 10 of these, scoring one goal and making four assists in the process.

Former Manchester United Defender Gary Neville Advises Frenkie De Jong To Take Legal Action Against Barcelona

According to reports, former Manchester United player Gary Neville suggests Midfielder Frenkie De Jong should consider taking legal action against Barcelona. There are a lot of questions regarding the way the Cules are operating in the market. In the past, Barcelona could not offer Lionel Messi a new contract which was previously agreed upon.
Manchester United To Face Wrexham AFC In Pre Season Friendly

Manchester United have added a new pre season friendly to their schedule this week as they face National League side Wrexham AFC behind closed doors at Carrington. United will face off against Hollywood owned Wrexham AFC ahead of their new campaign with the fixture being added to the schedule as a late push to give minutes to senior players ahead of the campaign.
Ex-Chelsea Star On The Possibility Of Cristiano Ronaldo Or Harry Maguire Leaving Manchester United

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has spoken about the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire leaving Manchester United this summer. The future of Ronaldo has been uncertain in recent weeks, ever since reports emerged of him being keen on engineering a move away from Old Trafford due to concerns around the club's ambition and the lack of Champions League football.
