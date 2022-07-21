ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Jack Larsen Ready To Get Back To Campus Now That He Is Committed

By Ryan Roberts
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoygQ_0gnbo6aE00

Notre Dame 2024 commit Jack Larsen is headed back to campus next week for the first time since making his commitment

There is already tremendous optimism for the 2024 class and what the Notre Dame staff is putting together. Among the biggest early returns, the Irish picked up an important commitment from Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen late in June.

The 6-3, 215-pound tight end is a vital part of a 2024 class that is currently pegged as the top recruiting class across every major recruiting platform. The North Carolina native is currently ranked as high as the No. 49 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the class according to 247Sports.

Larsen is set to return to campus on July 26th for the recruiting event event that is centered mostly around the top talent in the 2024 class. The talented tight end is ready to experience everything that the event has to offer, and it's his first trip back to campus since his commitment.

“I am definitely looking forward to meeting some other recruits and obviously connecting again with the guys that are committed,” Larsen said. “It’s been great getting to know everyone so far and connecting on a deeper level.”

T he list of potential recruits who are expected to be on campus continues to grow . Of that impressive list, all five committed 2024 recruits are expected to be present for the barbecue.

It has been a huge relief for Larsen to be done with recruiting. The Notre Dame program continues to justify his early selection and the North Carolina standout couldn’t be happier to be a part of the 2024 class.

“It’s a great vibe and overall I’m super pumped to get to go back as a committed player,” Larsen explained. “I am super excited to be a part of this class.”

The Notre Dame staff has continued to recruit Larsen even after he made his decision. The coaches have maintained that line of communication and have made it very known how important he is as a part of this class. It has only cemented his decision.

“Conversations have been great and I'm looking forward to seeing all the coaches again,” said Larsen. “The program is just full of great people.”

Of course, these events also take on a different perspective than just another campus visit. For committed recruits, it’s a chance to get around all the other recruits, both committed and uncommitted alike. It basically becomes a recruiting opportunity for the staff and commits.

Larsen is also excited to get around those other talented 2024 athletes.

“I am definitely excited to meet some new guys when I’m up there that are interested in Notre Dame,” he said. “I am going to try to find out more about who all is going. It’s a great opportunity for the recruits to see how special what we’re building is.”

As Notre Dame continues to put in tremendous early effort on the 2024 class, these types of events are paramount for their momentum. Larsen is excited for it to continue later this month, this time as a committed recruit.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Ready For Another Massive Recruiting Event

Notre Dame had a great deal of success with its early summer recruiting events, which fueled the Irish jumping out to having the No. 1 ranked classes in both the 2023 and 2024 class. With the dead period over the Irish are poised to host another huge recruiting event today, with some very important 2023 and 2024 recruits trekking to campus.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
IrishBreakdown

2022 Notre Dame Wide Receiver Preview

There isn't a unit on the Notre Dame offense heading into the 2022 season with a greater gap between its floor and ceiling than the wideouts. Notre Dame returns talent at the position, but a lack of numbers, pre-existing injuries and an overall lack of proven production have raised a lot of concerns about the group.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#American Football
Inside Indiana Business

Name change for South Bend sign company

A familiar name in marquee sign production in northern Indiana is rebranding, following an ownership change. South Bend-based Hayes Design Co. acquired the Burkhart Sign Systems business in late 2021. Moving forward, the company will go by Hayes Design Co. The name change is going into effect immediately, and the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police arrested a South Bend man after a search warrant was served

SOUTH BEND – Months ago the Indiana State Police All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) began a joint investigation with the South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit (SFU) into suspected drug dealing at a residence in South Bend, IN. This investigation resulted in a warrant being served at a residence in the 500 block of South 27th Street on Friday, July 22, 2022, at approximately 6:40 a.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Blackford, Carroll, Cass, De Kalb, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 07:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; Carroll; Cass; De Kalb; Delaware; Elkhart; Fulton; Grant; Howard; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Madison; Marshall; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; Randolph; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; Tipton; Wabash; Wells; White; Whitley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 488 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN BLACKFORD CARROLL CASS DELAWARE DE KALB ELKHART FULTON GRANT HOWARD HUNTINGTON JAY KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LA PORTE MADISON MARSHALL MIAMI NOBLE PULASKI RANDOLPH ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN TIPTON WABASH WELLS WHITE WHITLEY
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Small Town, Big Happening: Kidnapping in Indiana

HUDSON, Ind.--A man took a beating and was kidnapped Thursday morning, say police in Ashley, which is south of Angola and north of Auburn. When Indiana State Police caught Levi Stetler, of Orland, they say the victim was still in his car. So were weapons used in the victim’s beating....
ASHLEY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Man seen yelling loudly, hitting himself in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after he was found yelling and hitting himself in the 100 block of N. Center Street, according to the probable cause affidavit. Christopher Scott was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. On Thursday, officers with the Mishawaka...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Three injured in car crash on C.R. 50

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A crash on C.R. 50, east of C.R. 11, injured three people on Sunday morning, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced. At 8:06 a.m., a 2002 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on C.R. 50 when it went off the north side of the road and rolled over, reports said.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WWMT

Update: Inmate that died at St. Joseph County Jail identified

Police have identified the St. Joseph County inmate that died on Thursday. Police identified her as Christine Dezenzo, 49 of Elkhart, Ind.. Dezenzo was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Wednesday. Original story:. A female inmate was found alone and unresponsive in her cell in the medical unit...
95.3 MNC

Bristol man arrested after fight at animal hospital

A Bristol man has been arrested on a count of battery after police say he got into a fight at the Maplecrest Animal Hospital. Details about what led to the fight were not released, but police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, on the report of a physical alteration at the animal care facility in the 1200 block of North Main Street.
BRISTOL, IN
abc57.com

Police investigating attempted armed robbery at Dollar General

ORONOKO TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General on M139 Saturday evening, according to the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department. At approximately 8:43 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to the Dollar General for reports of an attempted armed robbery.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy