With the cost of housing getting ever more unaffordable in Orlando, county commissioners are weighing an ordinance that would start the ball rolling on rent control. The ordinance would push the question of rent control to voters, asking if they would like to set limits on year-over-year rent hikes for the next year on certain times of Orlando rental property. The measure is contested by landlords, for obvious reasons, and rental advocates who argue that the ordinance doesn't go far enough.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO