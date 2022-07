Hackensack Meridian Health plans to close child care centers operated onsite at its hospitals on Sept. 30, the Asbury Park Press reports. The Edison, N.J.-based health system told employees that child care centers, which have been open to both Hackensack Meridian employees and the broader community, have become too expensive to offer and aren't sustainable. Employees were notified of the plans for permanent closure via letter distributed by the system July 21.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO