Northeast 8 Conference: 2022 Girls’ soccer schedules

By Vince Pellegrini
 5 days ago
Adobe Stock

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range won the Division III Akron 1 District championship a year ago by defeating Crestview (5-4) before being eliminated by Chippewa in the Sweet 16. Poland fell to Kenston, 3-1, in the Division II Akron 1 District title tilt.

The Bulldogs and the Raiders each won the Northeast 8 Conference title. The two teams split their regular season meetings. South Range won the first on September 1, 2-1. Poland rebounded to top the Range, 5-0, on September 29.

Poland plays host to South Range on Monday, August 29.

2021 First Team All-League

Brionna Bash, Niles

Mary Brant, Poland

Alexis Busefink, Lakeview

Marysa Chuey, Hubbard

Avrey Grischow, Poland

Daphne Hendrix, Hubbard

Ava Hipple, Lakeview

Hannah Johnston, Niles

Gabby Lamparty, South Range (Player of the Year)

Hannah Ritchie, South Range

Devin Sauerwein, South Range

Malina Serrano, Girard

2022 Schedules

Girard

Aug. 12 – Liberty

Aug. 24 – Niles

Aug. 27 – Columbiana

Aug. 29 – at Hubbard

Aug. 31 – Poland

Sept. 7 – Lakeview

Sept. 12 – at Struthers

Sept. 14 – at South Range

Sept. 19 – at Jefferson

Sept. 21 – at Niles

Sept. 26 – Hubbard

Sept. 28 – at Poland

Oct. 3 – at Lakeview

Oct. 5 – Struthers

Oct. 10 – South Range

Oct. 12 – Jefferson

Hubbard

Aug. 24 – at South Range

Aug. 27 – Ursuline

Aug. 29 – Girard

Aug. 31 – at Jefferson

Sept. 7 – at Poland

Sept. 10 – at Salem

Sept. 12 – at Lakeview

Sept. 14 – at Niles

Sept. 17 – Orange

Sept. 19 – Struthers

Sept. 21 – South Range

Sept. 26 – at Girard

Sept. 28 – Jefferson

Oct. 3 – Poland

Oct. 5 – Lakeview

Oct. 10 – Niles

Oct. 12 – at Struthers

Jefferson

Aug. 23 – Edgewood

Aug. 29 – at Struthers

Aug. 30 – Poland

Aug. 31 – Hubbard

Sept. 8 – at Niles

Sept. 13 – South Range

Sept. 14 – Lakeview

Sept. 19 – Girard

Sept. 21 – at Poland

Sept. 26 – Struthers

Sept. 28 – at Hubbard

Oct. 3 – Niles

Oct. 5 – at South Range

Oct. 10 – at Lakeview

Oct. 11 – at Pymatuning Valley

Oct. 12 – at Girard

Lakeview

Aug. 20 – Harding

Aug. 24 – Struthers

Aug. 29 – at Niles

Aug. 31 – South Range

Sept. 7 – at Girard

Sept. 12 – Hubbard

Sept. 14 – at Jefferson

Sept. 17 – at Badger

Sept. 19 – at Poland

Sept. 21 – at Struthers

Sept. 26 – Niles

Sept. 28 – at South Range

Oct. 3 – Girard

Oct. 5 – at Hubbard

Oct. 10 – Jefferson

Oct. 12 – Poland

Niles

Aug. 17 – at Cardinal Mooney

Aug. 22 – Harding

Aug. 24 – at Girard

Aug. 29 – Lakeview

Aug. 31 – at Struthers

Sept. 8 – Jefferson

Sept. 12 – at Poland

Sept. 14 – Hubbard

Sept. 17 – at Salem

Sept. 19 – at South Range

Sept. 21 – Girard

Sept. 26 – at Lakeview

Sept. 28 – Struthers

Oct. 3 – at Jefferson

Oct. 5 – Poland

Oct. 10 – at Hubbard

Oct. 12 – South Range

Poland

Aug. 22 – Canfield

Aug. 29 – South Range

Aug. 30 – at Jefferson

Aug. 31 – at Girard

Sept. 7 – Hubbard

Sept. 10 – at West Branch

Sept. 12 – Niles

Sept. 14 – Struthers

Sept. 19 – Lakeview

Sept. 21 – Jefferson

Sept. 26 – at South Range

Sept. 28 – Girard

Oct. 1 – at Howland

Oct. 3 – at Hubbard

Oct. 5 – at Niles

Oct. 10 – Struthers

Oct. 12 – at Lakeview

South Range

Aug. 22 – at Boardman

Aug. 24 – Hubbard

Aug. 29 – at Poland

Aug. 31 – at Lakeview

Sept. 7 – Struthers

Sept. 13 – at Jefferson

Sept. 14 – Girard

Sept. 19 – Niles

Sept. 21 – at Hubbard

Sept. 24 – West Branch

Sept. 26 – Poland

Sept. 28 – Lakeview

Oct. 3 – at Struthers

Oct. 5 – Jefferson

Oct. 10 – at Girard

Oct. 12 – at Niles

Struthers

Aug. 24 – at Lakeview

Aug. 29 – Jefferson

Aug. 31 – Niles

Sept. 7 – at South Range

Sept. 12 – Girard

Sept. 14 – at Poland

Sept. 15 – at East Liverpool

Sept. 19 – at Hubbard

Sept. 21 – Lakeview

Sept. 26 – at Jefferson

Sept. 28 – at Niles

Oct. 3 – South Range

Oct. 5 – at Girard

Oct. 6 – Columbiana

Oct. 10 – Poland

Oct. 12 – Hubbard

